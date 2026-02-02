New Two-Round Post Senior Bowl Mock Draft Addresses Glaring Needs for Giants

Realistically speaking, there are very few position groups on the team where the New York Giants can truly say they wouldn’t welcome an addition or two.

This is the approach ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller took in his new two-round, post-Senior Bowl mock draft , in which he has projected one player on each side of the ball to Big Blue to help bolster arguably two of the most significant question marks on the team.

More firepower for Jaxson Dart Arrives in the First Round

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

In the first round, Miller projects Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate to the Giants, of whom he said, “Tate would be the perfect complement to (receiver Malik) Nabers given his precise route running and workmanlike ability to win catches in traffic.”

Miller, who says Tate's tape reminds him of current Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, seems to believe that loading up on the offensive firepower is the way to go at this spot.

However, if this is as deep a receiver class as it appears to be, the Giants might be better off going with Utah tackle Spencer Fano, who offers experience at left and right tackle and would make for an ideal pick for the Giants if they move on from Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency and decide to move Marcus Mbow inside to guard.

Ensuring that quarterback Jaxson Dart has a solid wall of protectors around him needs to be the priority. If the Giants can re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson to pair with Nabers, then they probably can get away with a low-cost free-agent receiver to round out a group that would also include Darius Slayton.

The Defensive Backfield Gets a Boost in Round 2

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unless Harbaugh and new (reported) defensive back coach Donald D'Alesio feel otherwise, 2023 first-round draft pick Deonte probably doesn’t have a long-term future with Big Blue. Regardless, with Cor’Dale Flott set to hit free agency, the Giants' cornerback could use a talent infusion.

Enter Miller’s second-round pick for the Giants, Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, of whom Miller opines, “is one of the best pure football players in this class” and who is “the best nickelback available.”

Ponds has also logged 1,891 snaps at outside cornerback to just 28 career slot snaps.

He’s allowed 54.1% of the pass targets against him to be completed and has 26 career pass breakups to go along with seven interceptions, and just four touchdowns over his career (zero in 2025) in 1,361 coverage snaps.

While we wouldn't be against the Giants electing an outside cornerback, they already have a slot guy in Dru Phillips.

We'd rather see the Giants grab Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter, whom Miller projected to go at No. 49 to the Vikings, or Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday, projected to go two picks later at No. 39 to the Cleveland Browns.

