New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE/DL



Height: 6’3”

Weight: 265 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Miami

STATS

A former three-star recruit, born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, who played high school football at Clearwater High School in Florida.

He was the 160th Floridian recruit and the 69 overall strong-side EDGE during the 2020 recruiting class, where he decided on the University of West Virginia.

He played two seasons there before transferring to Miami after the 2021 season. In the transfer portal, Mesidor was a four-star recruit – the third defensive linemen and the 31st overall player.

Mesidor was a wrecking back for the Hurricanes, playing alongside Rueben Bain Jr. He totaled 67 pressures and 50 hurries in 2025, which helped propel Miami to the National Title Game.

He added 29 STOPs and did have 11 missed tackles (20% missed tackle rate). He spent six seasons in college football and had 100 pressures in the previous five seasons, totaling 167 pressures with a total of 113 STOPs.

Mesidor earned First-team All-ACC in 2025 and was Second-Team All Big-12 in 2020, and Third Team in 2021.

He was productive at West Virginia, but a 2023 foot injury at Miami held him to just 44 snaps that season. Mesidor accepted a Senior Bowl invite, but did not attend the event after Miami went to the National Championship Game.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good muscular build + excellent AA

Excellent change of direction and lateral movement skills

Elite combination of bend + use of hands

Insanely explosive first step – quickly gets to the half man on high-side rushes

Elite ability to stress ankle joints with flexion

Contorts his body well up the pass rushing arc

Angle + burst up the arc tends to soften the corner

Timing and violence in hands are magnificent

Understands HOW to rush the passer and when to employ PR moves

Expansive tool-kit as a pass-rusher

Hands are active when rushing – elite IQ + usage trait

A countering machine while rushing

Dangerous looper in TWIST game

Solid ability to convert speed-to-power

Has both finesse and power rush moves

Good overall power rush moves (not half-man, BR + long arm)

Finds the football in the run game – excellent pursuit defender

Does a solid job holding the EDGE when set

Excellent QB spy

Versatile – can kick inside in passing situations

Solid dropping into coverage

Elite competitive toughness

Weaknesses

Lacks height/length to be an ideal EDGE

Loses contain as a run defender too often

Can abandon run assignments – can play risky

His ability to set the edge and hold the POA is fine but not elite

When engaged while rushing, he attempts to separate which can lead to balance issues and him on his back

Has a history of foot injuries

Will be a 25-year old rookie

Summary

Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect with a history of foot injuries, but his ability to rush the passer with an expansive tool-kit, bend, and explosive traits are UNDENIABLE.

Mesidor was a pass rushing machine in his final season at Miami; his ability to bring violence and precision to the art of pass rushing was outstanding, combining swipes, clubs, and effort to rip through the outside of tackles, while doing enough to convert speed to power, which terrorized opposing offensive linemen.

Mesidor will immediately be a problem as a pass rusher. His versatility to align across the defensive front, given the situation, is valuable, as his looping ability on twists.

His overall lack of length is a hindrance, but Mesidor was a capable overall defensive asset against the run, especially when he remained disciplined within the confines of the defensive structure.

Overall, Akheem Mesidor is a heat-seeking missile of a pass rusher with an insatiable ability to find the football against the run. He’ll be an asset early for whoever drafts him.

GRADE: 6.68

