New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge R Mason Thomas
In this story:
R Mason Thomas, Edge
- Height: 6’2
- Weight: 241 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Oklahoma
- Hands: 8 ⅞”
- Arm length: 31 ⅝”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.67s
- 10-yard-split 1.63s
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was the 24th player from his state and the 22nd EDGE during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
He drew attention in his final two years of high school after he recorded 109 tackles and 19 sacks over that time period; he originally committed to Iowa State, but flipped to Oklahoma.
Thomas recorded 35 pressures in 2024 and 28 in 2025 with 19 STOPs in each season. He had a high 17.9% missed tackle rate, but his energy put him into many positions where he altered the play, but he didn’t FINISH the play. R Mason Thomas was First-Team All-SEC in 2025 and Second Team in 2024.
Strengths
- QUICK! Very explosive off the jump
- Elite get-off with very good timing of the snap
- Good twitchy athlete with excellent bend
- Changes direction quickly – sudden player
- Ankle flexion is very impressive
- Excellent closing burst/short area quickness
- Elite upfield burst
- Low center of gravity = leverage win
- Effective timing with his hands while rushing
- Dangerous dip/rip + bend through contact
- Quick GHOST move underneath
- Violent hands/chop – excellent high-side finish
- Has ability to convert speed to power
- Good pad level vs. run
- Good physicality into contact as run defender
- Solid ability to set the edge despite limitations
- Very good in pursuit
- Excellent back-side defender + hustle
- High energy player
- Only 21 years old
Weaknesses
- Undersized and lean
- Poor length and small hands
- Underwhelming combine
- Could improve hands when not at the top of the arc
- Lack of length affects his ability to set the edge
- Anchor on the edge can be exposed by very good tackles
- Has a history of nagging ankle, quad, and hamstring issues
Summary
R. Mason Thomas is an explosive high-side edge rusher who consistently uses his hands with precision to create separation at the top of the arc.
He shows impressive ability to bend through—or around—contact while maintaining balance and body control, allowing him to stay oriented toward the quarterback and finish plays effectively.
Thomas has an impressive blend of power and finesse pass rush moves, and he’s a sudden athlete who understands how to use his hands at the top of the arc.
Thomas is a sufficient run defender whose length affects his ability to excel. Still, he plays with physicality and excellent leverage as a run defender.
Thomas may not project as a consistent three-down player for every defense – although he can certainly execute that role – but he will be a valuable pass-rushing specialist for every team. He is a difference maker and should hear his name called on day two.
GRADE: 6.32
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato