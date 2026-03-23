New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge R Mason Thomas

R Mason Thomas, Edge

Height: 6’2

Weight: 241 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Oklahoma

Hands: 8 ⅞”

Arm length: 31 ⅝”

40-yard-dash: 4.67s

10-yard-split 1.63s

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was the 24th player from his state and the 22nd EDGE during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

He drew attention in his final two years of high school after he recorded 109 tackles and 19 sacks over that time period; he originally committed to Iowa State, but flipped to Oklahoma.

Thomas recorded 35 pressures in 2024 and 28 in 2025 with 19 STOPs in each season. He had a high 17.9% missed tackle rate, but his energy put him into many positions where he altered the play, but he didn’t FINISH the play. R Mason Thomas was First-Team All-SEC in 2025 and Second Team in 2024.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

QUICK! Very explosive off the jump

Elite get-off with very good timing of the snap

Good twitchy athlete with excellent bend

Changes direction quickly – sudden player

Ankle flexion is very impressive

Excellent closing burst/short area quickness

Elite upfield burst

Low center of gravity = leverage win

Effective timing with his hands while rushing

Dangerous dip/rip + bend through contact

Quick GHOST move underneath

Violent hands/chop – excellent high-side finish

Has ability to convert speed to power

Good pad level vs. run

Good physicality into contact as run defender

Solid ability to set the edge despite limitations

Very good in pursuit

Excellent back-side defender + hustle

High energy player

Only 21 years old

Weaknesses

Undersized and lean

Poor length and small hands

Underwhelming combine

Could improve hands when not at the top of the arc

Lack of length affects his ability to set the edge

Anchor on the edge can be exposed by very good tackles

Has a history of nagging ankle, quad, and hamstring issues

Summary

R. Mason Thomas is an explosive high-side edge rusher who consistently uses his hands with precision to create separation at the top of the arc.

He shows impressive ability to bend through—or around—contact while maintaining balance and body control, allowing him to stay oriented toward the quarterback and finish plays effectively.

Thomas has an impressive blend of power and finesse pass rush moves, and he’s a sudden athlete who understands how to use his hands at the top of the arc.

Thomas is a sufficient run defender whose length affects his ability to excel. Still, he plays with physicality and excellent leverage as a run defender.

Thomas may not project as a consistent three-down player for every defense – although he can certainly execute that role – but he will be a valuable pass-rushing specialist for every team. He is a difference maker and should hear his name called on day two.

GRADE: 6.32

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