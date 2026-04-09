New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

OT Caleb Lomu

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 313 lbs

Class: RS-Sophomore

School: Utah

Hands: 9 ½”

Arm length: 33 ⅜”

40-yard-dash: 4.99

10-yard-split: 1.74s

Vertical Jump: 32 ½”

Broad Jump: 9’5”

A former four star recruit from Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona, where he was the second recruit from his state and the 14th offensive tackle during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Lomu only allowed eight pressures and zero sacks in 2025, finishing his college career with just 25 pressures surrendered and two sacks, while committing five penalties.

He played 1,582 snaps at left tackle and 32 at right tackle. Lomu was a Freshman All-American in 2024 and was First-Team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Strengths

Very good size with an unfilled frame

Can still add weight

Excellent athlete with good footquickness

Explodes out of his stance – very good short area quickness

Fluid player with good flexibility

Good run blocker with precise angles/feet

Generates above-average force into contact – can get push

Adaptive with excellent reactive quickness as a run blocker

COMBOs/Zone blocks well – works in tandem to get job done

Good at climbing to the second level

Very good pass blocker – varied approach

Feet match speed rushers up arc

Handles cornering well w/ sufficient flexibility in his lower half

Flashed ability to handle counters – adjusts well

Above-average anchor and play strength moving backward

Is not a finished product – could be a diamond in the rough

Flashed high football IQ plays in run game/PP

Finishes strong in the run game – violent tendency

Just 21 years old

Weaknesses

Arm length is below-average

A bit high-cut

Not dominate with his strength yet

Can be a bit high off the snap

Judgment on sets is still inconsistent

Needs a bit more experience

Summary

Caleb Lomu is the lesser discussed Utes’ offensive tackle, but he could be an underdeveloped gem with a lot of upside. Lomu played LT for Utah, across from Spencer Fano, and he displayed good run and pass blocking ability, with quick feet and sufficient fluidity to operate in space.

He’s not dominant with his strength but it is sufficient and his frame allows for some growth. Lomu is just a red-shirt sophomore and, with more experience, it’s plausible that he could grow into something special, especially with the foundation he already possesses.

He’s more than just a developmental tackle already, but he’s a bet teams should roll the dice on in day two.

GRADE: 6.31

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato