New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
In this story:
OT Caleb Lomu
- Height: 6’6”
- Weight: 313 lbs
- Class: RS-Sophomore
- School: Utah
- Hands: 9 ½”
- Arm length: 33 ⅜”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.99
- 10-yard-split: 1.74s
- Vertical Jump: 32 ½”
- Broad Jump: 9’5”
A former four star recruit from Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona, where he was the second recruit from his state and the 14th offensive tackle during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Lomu only allowed eight pressures and zero sacks in 2025, finishing his college career with just 25 pressures surrendered and two sacks, while committing five penalties.
He played 1,582 snaps at left tackle and 32 at right tackle. Lomu was a Freshman All-American in 2024 and was First-Team All-Big 12 in 2025.
Strengths
- Very good size with an unfilled frame
- Can still add weight
- Excellent athlete with good footquickness
- Explodes out of his stance – very good short area quickness
- Fluid player with good flexibility
- Good run blocker with precise angles/feet
- Generates above-average force into contact – can get push
- Adaptive with excellent reactive quickness as a run blocker
- COMBOs/Zone blocks well – works in tandem to get job done
- Good at climbing to the second level
- Very good pass blocker – varied approach
- Feet match speed rushers up arc
- Handles cornering well w/ sufficient flexibility in his lower half
- Flashed ability to handle counters – adjusts well
- Above-average anchor and play strength moving backward
- Is not a finished product – could be a diamond in the rough
- Flashed high football IQ plays in run game/PP
- Finishes strong in the run game – violent tendency
- Just 21 years old
Weaknesses
- Arm length is below-average
- A bit high-cut
- Not dominate with his strength yet
- Can be a bit high off the snap
- Judgment on sets is still inconsistent
- Needs a bit more experience
Summary
Caleb Lomu is the lesser discussed Utes’ offensive tackle, but he could be an underdeveloped gem with a lot of upside. Lomu played LT for Utah, across from Spencer Fano, and he displayed good run and pass blocking ability, with quick feet and sufficient fluidity to operate in space.
He’s not dominant with his strength but it is sufficient and his frame allows for some growth. Lomu is just a red-shirt sophomore and, with more experience, it’s plausible that he could grow into something special, especially with the foundation he already possesses.
He’s more than just a developmental tackle already, but he’s a bet teams should roll the dice on in day two.
GRADE: 6.31
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato