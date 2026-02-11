New York Giants Mock Draft: Focus on Athleticism and Playmakers

The New York Giants will have their first NFL Draft of the John Harbaugh era in April, in a unique position to make significant strides in one weekend.

The Giants roster has foundational players at most of the premium positions already at quarterback, receiver, offensive tackle, edge, and cornerback, with cornerback being the lone spot without a foundational piece.

The Giants have plenty of directions to go in the 2026 NFL Draft. The priority could be immediate team needs, which would make the Giants instantly more competitive in a time when the NFC East could be opening up again.

In this mock draft (no trades this time), I tried to take the best player available, and if there was a player of similar value at a position of need, I took that player.

Round 1, Pick 5: SAF Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are probably people already seething at the positional value of drafting a safety this high, to which I have one simple response: when you have the opportunity to pick the best player in the NFL Draft, you do it.

I would usually be on board with not taking a safety this early, but Downs is an entirely different beast. He’s played in a Nick Saban match-heavy scheme, and a Matt Patricia Cover 1/Cover 3 scheme, and has dominated in both.

Give new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson an elite safety prospect that he can move throughout the formation and use to hunt with.

The defensive front will still be one of the best in the NFL in 2026. No cornerback is worth the selection here; go best player available and accumulate talent.

Round 2, Pick 37: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Giants have a decision to make regarding linebacker Bobby Okereke, who is entering the final year of his contract and could be a cap casualty this offseason.

In a deep linebacker class, Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr is one of the highest-upside off-ball linebackers in the draft, but still has the skill to contribute from Day 1.

While Hill had fewer “splash” plays in 2025 than in 2024, his film was much improved, with fewer mistakes.

Hill had a missed-tackle rate of 11.5% in 2023 and 11% in 2024; that number plummeted to just 4.5% in 2026.

In coverage, Hill had passer ratings allowed of 89.4 and 90.3 in his first two seasons before allowing a rating of 62.1 in 2025.

The improvement’s evident on both film and the stat sheet, and he’s not even close to his ceiling yet.

Round 4, Pick 105: OL Austin Barber, Florida

Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) celebrates after a first half touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

With the hire of Mike Bloomgren, a Bill Callahan disciple, as offensive line coach, it only makes sense to look for players who fit the system.

Florida’s Austin Barber has spent the past two seasons under Jonathan Decoster, another Callahan disciple, so he knows what the Callahan tree looks for.

Barber has been a four-year starter for Florida, with plenty of experience and film available.

There are two camps with Barber: keep him at tackle or move him to guard. Personally, I would rather let him try and fail at tackle before moving him to guard.

The Giants are at risk of losing Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle, where Barber played earlier in his career, and in my opinion, was better at.

Even if they re-sign Eluemunor, Barber could provide young depth at the position without much investment.

Round 5, Pick 143: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another Ohio State defensive back here is cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who was listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.

Igbinosun has the size to match up with any receiver, the athletic ability to stick with most top receivers, and the physicality to come down and defend the run.

Throughout his time at Ohio State, Igbinosun has steadily improved. In 2023, his coverage was lacking. In 2024, he was flagged 16 times . In 2025, he looked more like a legitimate NFL Draft prospect than ever before.

Igbinosun is likely close to his ceiling, but should be able to be a rotational piece from day one in a room that could use some help.

Round 6, Pick 185: WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Over the past two seasons at Texas Tech, Douglas has 1,723 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 114 catches.

He doesn’t have elite long-speed, but he’s a 6-foot-4 receiver with loose hips and route-running ability.

Douglas experienced an 11.5% drop rate in 2025 , up from 4.8% in 2024.

Teams will need to decide how concerned they are about the drops and which year they think is more indicative of who Douglas is as a prospect.

Adding an outside receiver that has production, quality film, and a massive catch radius on day three could provide valuable depth to the room - say hello to the 2026 Draft version of Isaiah Hodgins.

Round 6, Pick 191: C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants are currently dealing with a center with strength concerns on the interior, but Parker Brailsford would be a late-day-three pick.

Brailsford is quick and explosive on the interior, experienced, but might not have a very high ceiling.

Where he wins is in pass protection, but run-blocking will give him issues, especially if he’s expected to move nose tackles one-on-one.

For minimal investment, getting a player who could be a long-term backup center with some upside is worth the shot.

Round 6, Pick 193: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) gestures after a first down against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL is shifting toward 12- and 13-personnel formations to put more stress on defenses than ever before.

That means teams need more tight ends who can be effective in-line blockers but also threaten as pass-catchers.

Dallen Bentley played in a run-heavy Utah offense, spending most of his time in-line, and still finished second on the team in both catches and yards while leading the team in touchdowns.

The depth in the tight end room could lead to changes this offseason for the Giants, who could look to use a late pick to help offset potential losses.

Final Thoughts

Adding Downs and Hill Jr. early on isn’t meant to be the splash names at the “fun” positions, but they are both high-ceiling additions while also being immediate contributors.

Using Day 3 picks to fill out the depth chart was the focal point there, with players like Barber and Igbinosun being potential future starters, and Douglas and Brailsford being depth that could be relied on.

