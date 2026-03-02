Our 4-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft Sees Giants Grab a Receiver in Round 1

Now that the 2026 NFL Combine is in the books, it’s time to deliver a new four-round New York Giants -only mock draft.

As you can imagine, the performances of those who chose to work out at the combine shook up the pre-combine draft order, but my use of PFF’s mock draft simulator still offered some decent choices for the Giants when my turn to go on the clock came.

For this draft, I did not do any trades, though I still think the Giants are a good candidate to make a trade down in the second round if for no other reason than to pick up another pick in the top 100–maybe even a third-rounder, which they currently don’t have.

That said, here is my post-combine mock draft.

Round 1, No. 5: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles were both off the board by the time the Giants' pick came up. Although I believe this to be a deep receivers class–it’s also a pretty good linebacker and safety class by the way–I just couldn’t pass on Carnell Tate at this spot.

Tate, 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, can step into the role that is expected to be vacated by pending UFA Wan’Dale Robinson. Tate brings more size, elite speed, and the ability to adjust to the flight of the ball to make plays.

Tate received the second-best overall ranking among draft-eligible receivers from the Big Ten, with 17.2 yards per reception and an NFL target rating of 151.8, both of which led the 25 Big Ten draft-eligible receivers this past season.

Round 2, No. 37: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In real-time, I think defense will dominate the Giants’ draft given the need to solidify the middle of the defense and add depth on the defensive line and at cornerback.

That brings me to my pick of Hood, a physical cornerback who isn’t afraid to mix it up with receivers coming off the line of scrimmage and who can handle both press-man and zone coverage.

He is also physical enough to be a factor in run support, where last season he posted a career best 20 stops in 322 run defense snaps.

Hood has played 29 college games, including one season each at Auburn, Colorado, and Tennessee. In 2024, he led the Big 12 in interception return yards (105), having posted a career-best two picks that season.

Hood also offers kickoff return experience, having returned six kickoffs for 119 yards, all of which came at Colorado.

Round 4, Pick No. 105: G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Repeat after me: the Giants need guards. Even if they sign veteran Wyatt Teller in free agency to a short-term contract, they need guards to stock in the cupboard.

Rutledge has always been a solid pass blocker– he’s allowed 36 pressures over four seasons, but only 12 since transferring to Georgia Tech for the 2024 season (no sacks allowed in 2025, where he played 440 pass block snaps).

This past season, he really stepped up in the run blocking department by posting the best mark of his career . Rutledge is a mauler and offers the athleticism to pull and climb to the second level.

He plays with a mean streak and can create open lanes for the running game. If the Giants are, as anticipated, planning to go with a more power-oriented approach, Rutledge could fit in nicely with that concept.