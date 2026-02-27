The USC Defender Named ID'ed as Hidden Combine Gem for NY Giants

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh will have a critical choice to make with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but regardless of what transpires in the first round, there will likely be an important yet overlooked position the team will probably need to strengthen on Day 2 or Day 3.

Big Blue must reload its linebacker group. Even if the Giants retain Bobby Okereke and re-sign Micah McFadden to a short-term contract, they should bring in another potential starter. Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI selected a mid-round prospect or hidden gem for each team ahead of the Combine, and he has a striking talent in mind for New York.

USC linebacker Eric Gentry is 6-foot-6 and boasts an eye-popping 7-foot wingspan. His lanky frame may turn off teams, but this experienced player could be a fine addition to the Harbaugh regime. The revamped coaching staff could have some interesting ideas for employing such a weapon.

"He's a super athletic front-seven defender with multiple seasons of impressive production under his belt," Melo writes. "Gentry would be a great fit for the New York Giants, as new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson loves linebackers who are long and rangy."

Wilson was forced to get creative while leading the undermanned Tennessee Titans defense, and a prospect with the physical profile of someone like Gentry could be quite useful in his aggressive scheme. Versatility is expected to be an essential aspect of New York's defense. The USC alum meets that criteria.

What Eric Gentry can do for the NY Giants

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gentry, who began his college career at Arizona State in 2021 before spending the next four years in Los Angeles, was one of the more consistent contributors on a defense that improved overall but still struggled against marquee competition. He blossomed into an undeniable playmaker in his senior campaign.

Fans watched Gentry excel through the first five games of the 2024 season before multiple concussions caused him to redshirt and start fresh the following year. He returned rejuvenated, recording three sacks, five forced fumbles, 51 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 34 stops in 12 games.

However, there are multiple reasons why Eric Gentry is a hidden gem and not a blue-chip prospect. He posted a concerning 17.2 missed tackle percentage last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and could get pushed around by stronger players. But he was generally a dependable tackler.

If the 225-pounder can bulk up a bit and hone his technique, he could be a potential NFL Draft bargain. Gentry's 35-inch arms might benefit the Giants' run defense, which is a weakness John Harbaugh will seek to rectify immediately.

Although physical attributes alone will not propel the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native into a prominent role on the squad, they should give him a solid base to lean on in the early portion of his NFL career.

Following a string of failures, New York may want to tweak its philosophy. A towering linebacker who can potentially offer good depth and possible defensive disruption could be the kind of change the franchise needs right now.