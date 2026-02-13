Two Perfect Offseason Fits for the New York Giants' Offense

The New York Giants hired head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy this offseason.

Offenses under Harbaugh have typically been very run-heavy, while Nagy comes from the Andy Reid tree that prefers to throw the ball.

The best assumption is that the run game will pick from the Ravens, especially with Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant , and that the passing game will mostly pick from the Chiefs.

That creates interesting opportunities for the Giants to finish building this offense through both free agency and the NFL Draft.

OL Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) reacts after a defensive penalty against the Green Bay Packers gives the Ravens a first down on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Harbaugh got hired anywhere, there was always the connection that wherever he went, that team would likely pursue center Tyler Linderbaum.

Linderbaum is widely considered one of the best centers in the NFL and is going to be just 26 years old when the season begins.

Where he especially separates himself is as a run-blocker, paving the way for the Ravens to have a top-three rushing attack all four seasons he’s been their center.

In pass protection, Linderbaum allowed 26 pressures, with 15 of those coming in “true pass sets.”

True pass sets are used to exclude plays with fewer than four rushers, play-action passes, screens, and throws under two seconds, a more accurate measure of how a lineman blocks in pure dropback situations.

Spotrac currently lists Linderbaum as having a market-value contract worth $70.9M over four years, averaging $17.7M annually .

That deal would make Linderbaum the second-highest-paid center in the NFL, both annually and total contract value-wise, behind only Creed Humphrey.

It’s a steep price to pay, of course, for the Giants , but they would be paying for a massive upgrade on the offensive line.

Current center John Michael Schmitz will be entering a contract year in 2026 , so bringing in Linderbaum could help ease that departure, or the Giants could even look to trade Schmitz for a draft pick.

Baylor TE Michael Trigg

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) tackles Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether we want to look at offenses under Harbaugh or Nagy, tight end involvement has always been crucial.

Although Harbaugh wasn’t calling plays or building the offense, he, of course, had a say in it.

Nagy, as a non-playcalling offensive coordinator, had Travis Kelce, one of the best receiving tight ends in NFL history, as his tight end for the past three years.

While the Giants won’t be able to replicate that level of production, they could find a late-Day 2 or early-Day 3 tight end that could help in the passing game from day one.

Baylor’s Michael Trigg is a flex-option that could step in as a rotational piece, especially on passing downs, and create a mismatch for the offense.

In 2025, Trigg finished the season with 50 catches for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns , finishing fourth, second, and fifth among tight ends in all of those categories, respectively.

Listed at 6’4” and 240 pounds and bearing long arms, he’s too big for most safeties to handle in one-on-one situations. He's also a good enough athlete and route runner that linebackers should struggle to keep up with him.

Trigg’s blocking technique is going to need plenty of work, but the “want to” is there, and for a developmental flex tight end, that’s more than we can say for most.

At Baylor in 2025, Trigg spent 64.9% of his offensive snaps in the slot and 30.6% inline .

Trigg’s skill set is a great fit for the Andy Reid offense that many are expecting Nagy to bring with him to the Giants. Trigg could be an inexpensive option as the second or third tight end, especially if the Giants bring in veteran David Njoku , from whom Trigg could learn.

