Eagles Offense in Flux: What the Giants Will Face After the Bye

After a Week 8 bye, the New York Giants face a very different Philadelphia Eagles team than they expected at the start of the year. Most of that difference is on the offensive side, where major changes have occurred over the first eight weeks due to injuries, trades, and retirements.

The biggest loss is quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season with blood clots. Losing their offensive leader and his cool, calm demeanor changes the temperature of this team.

Still, the Giants would be foolish to walk into this game and underestimate a team that has nothing to lose.

Let’s take a look at this current Philadelphia Eagles offense.

Base Personnel

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like so many NFL offenses today, the Eagles’ primary personnel grouping is 11 personnel. They will supplement heavily with 12 personnel, using longtime tight end Dallas Goedert along with guys like Johnny Mundt.

Their three receivers have been reshuffled this year, with the trade of A.J. Brown before the season, the signing of Dontayvion Wicks, and the drafting of Makai Lemon with the first-round pick.

The major changes have come through injuries, as Lemon missed the start of the season and the Eagles have been without the services of DeVonta Smith for most of the year.

Rushing Offense

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The once mighty Eagles’ rushing attack has been limited this season, primarily due to a lack of continuity on the offensive line and in the backfield.

The rushing attack ranks near the bottom of the league, 29th in total rushing at 88.1 yards per game. Their 3.8 yards per carry is well below their standard.

All-Pro caliber running back Saquon Barkley has dealt with injuries throughout the season that have kept him in and out of the lineup.

More concerning, every backup running back they’ve had this year has also suffered an injury. They have had to sign multiple backs off waivers or the practice squad to supplement their backfield.

They primarily run an inside zone and duo rushing attack, using split zone and counters out of the shotgun.

With the offensive line losing continuity, they have tried to use more downhill A- and B-gap attacks, rather than the wide zone stretches they used in the past.

Passing Offense

Quarterback Joe Milton III takes over the Eagles quarterbacking duties. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, without your starting quarterback, the passing attack is going to suffer. Since Jalen Hurts’ injury, they have had Tanner McKee on the field, and his performance has been substandard.

They are turning their attention to Joe Milton, whom they acquired from the Cowboys’ practice squad a few weeks ago.

He brings a unique skill set as a strong-armed quarterback who is big and athletic, but he has very little experience playing in meaningful games. It will be interesting to see how the passing attack fits his skill set.

This season, they rank 27th in passing yards per game at a paltry 177 and 30th in yards per attempt at 5.27.

Dallas Goedert is their most reliable target, given his availability and red-zone prowess. Makai Lemon, since returning from injury, has emerged as the team’s high-volume target on underneath and intermediate routes.

Darius Cooper has found the end zone four times this year as a red-zone contested-catch receiver. But the injuries to Wicks and Smith have really hurt the continuity of the passing attack.

Offensive Line

The Eagles have felt the effect of right tackle Lane Johnson’s retirement and center Cam Juergens leaving in a trade to the Ravens.

Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson still provide an effective left side of the offensive line. Still, everything else seems up in the air regarding the offense’s continuity.

Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have already discussed Hurts, Smith, and Wicks being out, and Saquon Barkley’s limited availability this season.

Currently, the Eagles have three other running backs on the IR: Dameon Pierce is out with an undisclosed injury. Tank Bigsby had core muscle surgery. Will Shipley had plantar fascia surgery that has him out for the season.

Giants Defensive Gameplan

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson | Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI

The first thing the Giants’ defense needs to do is take away any confidence the Eagles’ offense might have in the running game. Force this to be a Joe Milton game where he tries to run around and make plays.

Don’t let him throw in rhythm, take away his quick reads, and turn him into a backyard football player improvising out of structure. That is where he feels he can make the most plays, but it is also where he makes critical mistakes.

That’s the opportunity for the Giants to turn the Eagles over, get the game into a positive script where they can control it with the rushing attack, and dominate the time of possession.

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