Giants Are Finally Favored at Philadelphia, and It’s Been a Long Time Coming

It’s been 84 years…

Okay, 17 years , to be exact, but for the first time in nearly two decades, the New York Giants are favored in a game scheduled in Philadelphia.

According to FanDuel , the Giants are a 3-point favorite to beat the Eagles on the road, which, if they pull off the win, would be the Giants’ first victory in Philadelphia since 2013, when Eli Manning was still in his prime as the team’s quarterback.

The 2026 season has been a disaster for the Eagles, who were seeking their third straight division title. No team in the division has won three consecutive division titles since the Eagles did it from 2001 to 2004.

However, the Eagles (2-6), whose roster has been heavily depleted by injuries, trades, and retirements, are barely staying above water these days.

They have lost quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with blood clots in his lungs, and running backs Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Dameon Pierce. They also traded center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens, and longtime tackle Lane Johnson retired.

The Eagles, who dropped their Week 8 game to the Washington Commanders 27-10, have lost six straight, with opponents scoring at least 20 points in five of the six losses. Some have grumbled that offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme isn’t a fit for the personnel they have.

The Giants are on the opposite end of the spectrum. They are coming off their bye after an impressive win the week prior against the Houston Texans. New York, which has had its share of injuries, is without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and linebackers Brian Burns and Tremaine Edmunds, to name a few.

And yet, unlike the Eagles, the Giants have stayed afloat with Jameis Winston initially at quarterback before handing the keys to J.J. McCarthy, a reclamation project acquired from the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth-round pick.

Head coach John Harbaugh has his eye squarely on the finish line and a division title, which would be the Giants’ first since 2011. They are well on their way, holding a 4-2-1 record in the division, their next closest rival in the standings being Dallas, who has a 3-5 record after suffering a crushing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8

According to Covers.com, the Giants are 5-2 against the spread this year and 1-1 when favored. If the Giants keep stacking wins, there’s no reason they won’t be favored more often the rest of the way, even with a grueling slate of opponents starting in Week 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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