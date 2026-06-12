Hall of Fame Voters Prefer Russell Wilson Over Eli Manning — But Do They Have It Right?

While their on-field success has been inconsistent over the last two decades, the New York Giants have employed some of the NFL's most iconic quarterbacks.

Eli Manning and Russell Wilson will both go down as legends of the sport. While the latter only suited up for Big Blue in the twilight of his career, Manning started and finished in New York.

Wilson's recent retirement has sparked an intriguing debate regarding which of the two quarterbacks has a better shot at entering the Hall of Fame first.

Both players had moments of greatness throughout their careers, but both had their fair share of forgettable games as well. SI.com’s Matt Verderame went to the source, polling eight Hall of Fame voters to settle the argument.

Five voters chose Wilson, and three chose Manning. But do those who were polled have it right?

Eli Manning's Super Bowl Moments Drive Hall of Fame Case

Wilson was clearly the better quarterback over the course of their careers. His 10 Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro nod alone speak for themselves.

As Verderame noted, Wilson threw for 7.7 yards per attempt, 11.9 yards per completion, and ran for 5,568 yards and 31 touchdowns. Manning finished with 7.0 YPA and 11.6 YPC, while rushing for a minuscule 567 yards and seven scores.

Numbers aside, quarterbacks are often defined by their most memorable moments. Manning has those moments in abundance.

Whether it's the iconic "helmet catch" or the sideline throw to Mario Manningham, some of the quarterback's best plays came in his most important moments.

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hoists Super Bowl trophy during celebration following Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. | Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also recorded 37 game-winning drives, ranking 12th on the all-time list . Wilson has three more such drives, putting him tied with John Elway for ninth on the all-time list.

Manning will most likely be remembered as the quarterback who went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady twice on the biggest stage in sports and came away victorious both times. That's the kind of career identity that lasts.

And yet, despite his two Super Bowl championships and MVP honors (Wilson has one championship and was not named the MVP in that game), Manning continues to wait for his invitation to Canton.

A big argument against him is his 117-117 regular-season career record. Using that logic, Wilson should be a shoo-in over Manning, given Wilson's 121-80-1 regular-season career record.

Manning and Wilson both have strong cases to make it into the Hall of Fame. Voters may lean toward Wilson at the moment, but don't be surprised if both quarterbacks earn a gold jacket eventually.

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