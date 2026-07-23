Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers Lead Giants' Top-10 Young Core

After a brutal stretch of early draft picks to start his time as the New York Giants general manager, Joe Schoen has made some solid selections in recent years.

His first-round choices in the last three draft classes have formed a talented young core worth building a roster around, giving Big Blue a bright future.

In a recent ranking of roster talent under the age of 25, ESPN's Aaron Schatz placed the Giants ninth.

Schatz named quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, outside linebacker Abdul Carter, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, and inside linebacker Arvell Reese as blue-chip players, describing the Giants’ young core as “very top-heavy.”

Add in running back Cam Skattebo and cornerbacks Colton Hood and Dru Phillips as notable players picked outside of the first round, and it’s not hard to see why the Giants’ young core is ranked so high.

Jaxson Dart Leads Dynamic Young Giants Core

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart speaks at a press conference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' last five first-round selections look much better than their previous three. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, and Deonte Banks had Schoen's tenure off to a shaky start, but players like Nabers and Dart have helped recover the franchise's image.

It's too early to give a verdict on Reese and Mauigoa, but Nabers, Carter, and Dart look like early hits.

Nabers set the Giants' single-season record for receptions as a rookie, logging 109 despite missing time with a concussion. He immediately became the focal point of Big Blue's offense, posting a league-leading target share of 34.9%.

Carter only produced four sacks as a rookie, but his 66 pressures and league-leading 48 "quick pressures" indicate that he's capable of making a significant jump in his second season. Per PFF, Carter led all rookies in pressures, pass-rush win rate, and quarterback hits.

The Giants will live or die by Dart's growth in his second year. The young quarterback was dynamic as a rookie, scoring 24 total touchdowns in just 12 starts. Dart was willing to push the ball down the field more than most rookies. His "Big Time Throw" rate of 5.2% led all qualifying rookies over the last two years.

New York has built around its quarterback this offseason, signing pass-catchers Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, and Odell Beckham Jr., and drafting Mauigoa in the first round and receiver Malachi Fields in the third round.

With an improved offensive line in front of him and a more well-rounded skill group, Dart has everything he needs to become an above-average NFL quarterback in year two.

That kind of progression would push the Giants' group of young talent even higher in league rankings.

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