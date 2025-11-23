Who’s In, Who’s Out for Giants-Lions Week 12 Tilt
Once again, the New York Giants' gameday inactive player list is mostly injury-driven.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), and cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), all of whom were declared out on Friday, lead off the inactive list.
Of those three, only Thibodeaux did not make the trip to Detroit, an interesting decision given that the team initially announced that both Thibodeaux and tight end Thomas Fidone II, who was later put on IR, were the only two from those declared out to not make the trip.
Abdul Carter will get the start opposite of Brian Burns at outside linebacker. It will be his second start this season--he was supposed to have started last week but he drew a one-series benching from interim head coach Mike Kafka after missing a team walkthrough due to a scheduling mix-up.
Of the two Giants listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report–cornerback Deonte Banks (hip) and safety Tyler Nubin (neck)--both will not play this week.
With Banks out, that leaves Korie Black to get the start opposite of new dad Cor'Dale Flott, who missed a couple of practices this week to celebrate the arrival of his child. And with Nubin out, that will mean another start for Dane Belton.
Running back Eric Gray was listed as the third questionable player, but he has since been activated off IR and will be available to play.
Jameis Winston gets his second start this week in place of Dart, who now misses his second straight game while still working his way through the league's protocol. Last week in a 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Winston was 19-of-29 (65.5% completion rate) for 201 yards and one interception.
The interception, on a pass to the end zone intended for receiver Jalin Hyatt, came with 40 seconds left in the game, and put an end to any hope for the Giants to tie the game and send it into overtime.
OL James Hudson III is the lone healthy scratch this week for the Giants.
Lions Inactive List
The Lions' inactive player list consists two of the five injured players who were declared out on Friday. Here is their full list:
- CB Terrion Arnold (concussion)
- S Kerby Joseph (knee)
- DL Quinton Jefferson
- RB Craig Joseph
- CB Nick Whiteside
- DL Mekhi Wingo
The Giants and Lions kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET live from Ford Field.
