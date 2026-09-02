Here's Every Uniform the Giants Will Wear in 2026, Including Two Legacy Throwbacks

The New York Giants will be sporting their 2026 legacy uniforms twice this season: the first on October 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, and the other on December 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, both at home.

The choices for the legacy uniforms tie into the team’s celebration of the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XXI. That group will be honored at halftime of the October 4 game against Arizona.

The 1986 team, the first of four Giants teams to win a Super Bowl championship, also excelled that postseason against the 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoff game, taking down the 49ers 49-3 at the old Giants Stadium.

The legacy uniforms will consist of those worn in the 1980s, including the classic helmets with GIANTS emblazoned across the side.

In other uniform news, the Giants will wear their "Vintage White" color rush uniforms for back-to-back games at Philadelphia (Week 9) and at home against Washington (Week 10), the latter game set for Thursday Night Football.

Here is the full Giants uniform schedule for 2026:

Week 1 vs. DAL (SNF): Blue jersey, white pants

Week 2 at LAR (MNF): White jersey, white pants

Week 3 vs. TEN: Blue jersey, white pants

Week 4 vs. ARI: Legacy Blue

Week 5 at WAS: Blue jersey, white pants

Week 6 vs. NO: Blue jersey, white pants

Week 7 at HOU: White jersey, white pants

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9 at PHI: Vintage White

Week 10 vs. WAS (TNF): Vintage White

Week 11 vs. JAX: Blue jersey, white pants

Week 12 at IND: White jersey, white pants

Week 13 vs. SF: Legacy Blue

Week 14 at SEA: White jersey, white pants

Week 15 vs CLE: Blue jersey, white pants

Week 16 at DET (MNF): White jersey, white pants

Week 17 at DAL: Blue jersey, white pants

Week 18 vs. PHI: Blue jersey, white pants



As part of the celebration planned in honor of he 1986 Super Bowl team, the Giants also annonced they are offering $86 Terrace End Zone tickets for the next 86 hours through Ticketmaster.

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