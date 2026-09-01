What to Know About the Giants' Four Newest Practice Squad Members

The New York Giants filled the remaining four spots that had been opened on their practice squad by adding receiver/return specialist Charlie Jones, defensive back Elijah Jones, offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard.

Charlie Jones, 6-foot and 190 pounds, played his college ball at Buffalo, Iowa, and Purdue. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Purdue in 2023 by the Cincinnati Bengals, for whom he played up until 2025.

Jones has eight career receptions for 69 yards and 13 rushing yards on two carries. But where he’s really excelled has been as a return specialist, where he’s returned both kickoffs and punts and has three returns for touchdowns (one punt, two kickoffs), including a league-leading 100-yard kickoff return recorded in 2024.

Jones has 50 career punt returns for 462 yards and 47 kickoff returns for 1,284 yards. He joins Braxton Berrios, also a receiver and return specialist, on the practice squad.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) carries the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elijah Jones (28) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Jones is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback who was originally a third-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 draft. The 26-year-old appeared in 10 games last season for the Cardinals and had two pass breakups and three tackles. He also allowed one pass completion on three targets.

Kingsley Eguakun | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eguakun is a 6-foot-3, 302-pound center who was signed as an undrafted free agent last year by the Detroit Lions out of Florida.

Eguakun appeared in four games with two starts for the Lions and has a career PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating of 97.2 .

He also had a short stint with the Cleveland Browns, joining their roster on December 31, 2025, where he would have crossed paths with current Giants offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, the Browns' offensive line coach last year.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Darian Kinnard (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kinnard, 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, is an offensive tackle who played his college ball at Kentucky. He was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs in 2022, for whom he played two seasons (2022 and 2023), winning two Super Bowl championships.

He then went to the Eagles in 2024, with whom he won his third Super Bowl championship.

The 26-year-old Kinnard was most recently with the Packers last season. He has appeared in 20 career regular-season games with five starts and has played the majority of his career snaps at right tackle.

Here is the complete practice squad, for now (the Giants get an extra spot for Jarrod Gray, who is from the International Pathway Program):

WR Braxton Berrios (veteran) DL Ben Barten WR Dalen Cambre FB Grant Finley OLB Trace Ford OT Jarrod Gray (International) QB Jake Haener WR Jalin Hyatt (veteran) DB Raheem Lane LB Chandler Martin OT Ryan Schernecke DL Josh Tupou (veteran) CB J.T. Woods DB Elijah Jones WR Charlie Jones OL Kingsley Eguakun OL Darian Kinnard

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