This Mock Draft Pick for the Giants Badly Misses the Mark — And Here's Why

The New York Giants may be in the middle of training camp, but their scouting department is gearing up for the start of a new college football season ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

While the team’s needs still need to be further clarified, Mike Renner of CBS Sports believes Big Blue will prioritize the offensive line. In his early 2027 mock draft , Renner paired LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a Colorado transfer, with the Giants at pick No. 10.

“His pass protection was especially impressive, allowing only seven pressures all season,” Renner noted of Seaton. “He'd slot in at right tackle and could help give the Giants one of the NFL's best offensive lines."

Seaton was the second offensive tackle selected in Renner's mock draft, behind Texas star Trevor Goosby. ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid both named him their No. 2 tackle in the 2027 class.

Why This Pick Doesn’t Add Up

Renner’s analysis is exactly why it’s fruitless to do mock drafts this early. Besides not knowing where teams are actually going to be slotted in the draft order, there is a matter of which quarterbacks are going to declare, which almost always pushes talent down the draft order.

But we digress. Renner noted that Seaton would make for an ideal right tackle candidate. Still, apparently he forgot that the Giants have Jermaine Eluemunor under contract for 2027 and 2028. Rookie guard Francis Mauigoa can also swing outside to right tackle, the position he played in college at Miami, if need be.

The Giants also have swing tackle Marcus Mbow, who is entering his second season and who has fared well thus far at tackle at the NFL level.

A better option for the Giants in any way-too-early mock draft would be on the defensive line, where the Giants have a bunch of older guys on one- or two-year deals.

Currently, the Giants are looking at DJ Reader to be their starting nose tackle for the next two seasons, while it’s looking like second-year man Darius Alexander will be the 3-tech.

The Giants also have sixth-round draft pick Bobby Jamison-Travis as a potential successor to Reader. Still, would anyone blame general manager Joe Schoen if, come next year’s draft, he takes a stud defensive tackle with the first-round pick?

If defense isn’t the preference, another position that will almost certainly be addressed is wide receiver.

Like the defensive line, the Giants have a bunch of older veterans on one-year deals at receiver. And while the Giants did take steps to beef up the young talent by drafting Malachi Fields, would anyone object if the Giants added another premium receiver to quarterback Jaxson Dart’s arsenal?

The Giants might end up feeling differently regarding what their actual needs are and how they intend to address them, but it’s not a stretch to say that they’re unlikely to address right tackle with their first-round pick in next year’s draft.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.