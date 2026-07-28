One Starting Job the Giants Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Questions About Today

For New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh and his staff, there are a lot of things to worry about as they prepare to open their first training camp, but the one position they will not be stressed over is offensive tackle.

Thanks to Andrew Thomas, who is consistently ranked among the elite offensive tackles in the NFL, and Jermaine Eluemunor, one of the most efficient pass-blocking right tackles in the game, the Giants have found consistency and continuity over the past two seasons, and they are set up to be united for the remainder of the decade.

The Giants also have a bevy of young talents and developmental pieces that serve as stress relievers at that position.

Thomas Graded a Top-Five Tackle by PFF

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas is an elite-level top three to top five left tackle in the league. PFF graded him a 90.3 overall in 2025 as he returned to the field after offseason surgery.

That ranked fourth out of 89 qualifying tackles, showing his dominance as a pass protector and run blocker.

He is a staple on ESPN's top 10 list, ranging from as high as seventh in 2025 to tenth. This year he is eighth and enters the season fully healthy.

On the other side, Eluemunor has entrenched himself as the starting right tackle for the Giants.

He prepares for his third season on this offense and has established himself as one of the top 20 pass-blocking tackles according to PFF since he arrived in New York.

While he may not be a Pro Bowler, he is well respected for his durability and perseverance, turning himself from a journeyman offensive guard into a quality offensive tackle.

Thomas and Eluemunor Locked Up Through the Decade

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor (72) talks with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas and Eluemunor are not just here now; they are here to stay. Eluemunor signed a three-year extension this offseason and is locked up through the 2028 season. Thomas has a contract that takes him through 2029.

He will only be 30 years old when he is a free agent, and that's younger than Eluemunor is right now.

In addition, second-year swing tackle Marcus Mbow came in last season as a rookie and showed he could be a legitimate replacement on either side.

They also have rookie Francis Mauigoa, who is currently projected to play right guard but many believe his future will eventually be at right tackle. It gives the team the security of their veteran presence, legitimate protection against injury, and possibly a succession plan on the right side.

This gives the Giants added flexibility if they need to make a trade to bolster the team or gain cap space. Either their backups become good enough to usurp a starter, or they get too valuable to let them leave in free agency without getting some value for them.

Mbow and Mauigoa Provide Insurance at Tackle

New York Giants guard Marcus Mbow (71) talks with players after a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giants fans know about Thomas and Eluemunor and the blessing of having established, high-end, veteran tackles.

There have also been discussions about Mbow and his versatility. He is only 23 years old and has plenty of time to continue to develop. He has three more years on his rookie deal.

Mauigoa is a rookie who will get starting experience at guard before a decision ever needs to be made about whether to move him outside. Mbow will hit free agency at the same time as Eluemunor, giving the Giants options at the position.

Offensive lineman JC Davis (OL18) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Illinois first-team All-Big 10 left tackle JC Davis, the Giants' 2026 sixth-round NFL draft pick, is a promising understudy for Thomas on the left side. He has been successful at every level he has ascended to in college, and he will now have the chance to succeed once again.

The Giants have two intriguing developmental pieces in Division II standout Ryan Schernecke, who stands at 6-8 and 330 pounds, and former Australian rugby player Jarrod Gray, part of the International Player Pathway Program. He is 6-7 and 305 pounds.

Both are likely to spend the upcoming year on the practice squad, and both could prove to be intriguing additions this summer.

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