Giants' Last Six Draft Classes Get Mixed Results in New Analysis

While New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has certainly had his fair share of misses in the NFL Draft, he's on a recent streak of finding franchise-building blocks in the first round, such as quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, outside linebacker Abdul Carter, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, and inside linebacker Arvell Reese.

Meanwhile, other recent Giants' first-rounders have been forgettable at best. The rollercoaster experience of New York's recent history in the draft was on full display in CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner's ranking of every first-round selection since 2020, excluding the 2026 class.

Of the 191 total players listed, Big Blue had four in the top third of Renner's rankings and four in the bottom third.

Evan Neal Headlines Giants' Worst Recent Round 1 Draft Picks

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayvon Thibodeaux (ranked 131st), Kadarius Toney (155th), Deonte Banks (161st), and Evan Neal (185th) fell in the bottom third of Renner's rankings. While Toney was picked before Schoen arrived in New York, the other three players show just how rocky the GM's early draft performance was.

Thibodeaux and Banks will both have chances to contribute for the Giants this season, but Neal is fighting for his spot on the roster entering training camp. The former top-ten pick allowed 81 pressures across his first two seasons, struggling to translate his physical tools into reliable play.

He has been moved from tackle to guard, but his chances of making the final roster are slim.

Giants' 2024 and 2025 Draft Classes are the Saving Grace

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More recently, the Giants have been able to build a talented young core through first-round selections. Carter (ranked 38th), Dart (40th), Andrew Thomas (42nd), and Nabers (51st) have all become key pieces of the roster. While Thomas was picked in 2020, the rest were taken in 2024 and 2025.

Nabers is the most established of New York's recent first-round picks. His record-breaking rookie season vaulted him into top-ten discussions at his position before his 2025 campaign was cut short by an ACL injury.

Dart and Carter still have plenty to prove after their rookie years, but both are set for breakout seasons in 2026.

It's hard to give Schoen much credit for taking top-ten players like Carter and Nabers because neither player represented a significant risk at the time.

If Dart develops into a franchise quarterback, he'll establish himself as one of the best first-round picks of the last half-decade.

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