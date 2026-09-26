4 NFL Draft Prospects Giants Fans Should Watch This College Football Weekend

The New York Giants just learned a valuable lesson in the NFL Draft. Early in the season, teams must keep an eye on all the top prospects in the upcoming class, even those who will likely be out of reach come draft night.

Big Blue is expected to pick outside the top ten for the first time since 2023 next offseason. Now that Jaxson Dart is set to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury, the Giants could draft much earlier than planned.

Top-ten prospects may suddenly be within range, reshaping New York's early draft board.

This college football weekend, Giants scouts and fans alike should keep a close eye on these four draft prospects.

WR Cam Coleman, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas Longhorns kick off their SEC schedule against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. The Volunteers are averaging 47.67 points per game so far this season so this one could turn into a shootout quickly.

Coleman is the focal point of the Longhorns' passing attack and will see plenty of volume if this game turns into a shootout. He has been inconsistent so far this season, dropping a deep ball against Ohio State, but responding the following week with two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3 wideout has the speed and route-running ability to be a top target in the NFL. If he can perform at a high level in this ranked matchup, he'll establish himself as a top-ten pick in next year's draft.

He'll have plenty of chances to play on a big stage this season, as Texas plays Oklahoma, Florida, and Ole Miss over the next month.

SAF Jelani McDonald, Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sticking with the Longhorns, McDonald will face a difficult test on Saturday. Tennessee is averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game this season, largely because of its ability to break off long runs. The safety will be tasked with limiting the damage that those runs can do.

McDonald has been excellent this season in both coverage and run defense. He drives down on short routes decisively, allowing just 5.5 yards per reception .

As the season progresses, McDonald will be tested in all areas against the SEC's best athletes. His ability to limit big plays will determine just how high his draft stock rises.

The Giants could use a safety like McDonald, as Tyler Nubin has struggled to find consistency so far this season. Keep an eye on McDonald as a fit for Big Blue.

SAF Ty Benefield, LSU

LSU safety Ty Benefield and safety Tamarcus Cooley | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU got picked apart by Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss last weekend, but they'll attempt to bounce back against Texas A&M on Saturday. Aggies receiver Mario Craver, whom we highlighted last week , has enough speed to threaten the Tigers over the top.

Benefield will be tasked with keeping those deep shots under control. He had an up-and-down day against Ole Miss, standing out in coverage but missing two of his six tackle attempts. Missed tackles have been a common issue for Benefield, who averages a missed-tackle rate of 17.8% across his collegiate career.

His consistency needs to improve, both for LSU and for his draft stock.

Benefield and the Tigers will get a breather against McNeese State next weekend before resuming their SEC schedule with Kentucky.

C Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's matchup with USC is one of the most anticipated college football games of the weekend, and it features NFL talent on both sides. Laloulu entered the year as one of the country's top centers, and while the Ducks have been disappointing, he hasn't done anything to turn scouts away.

Laloulu has allowed zero pressures on 103 pass-blocking snaps this season. His technique is near-perfect, and he has the size to hold up in the league.

His run-blocking ability will be on full display this weekend, as USC defensive tackle Jide Abasiri has emerged as a dominant run defender.

If he continues his stellar play, Laloulu could give the Giants a convincing reason to move on from John Michael Schmitz Jr .

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.