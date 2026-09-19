The New York Giants might not be picking in the top ten of the 2027 NFL Draft if their Week 1 showing against the Dallas Cowboys is any indication. Unfortunately for general manager Joe Schoen, it will be even more difficult to make the right choice if he's picking in the back half of the first round.

This weekend's college football slate will give Schoen and his staff some additional data points from which to make their decisions next offseason, though. As the season progresses and conference matchups begin, top prospects will face off with NFL talent, giving scouts ideal tape.

As scouts and fans search for New York's best options in the upcoming draft, these four prospects should be at the top of the queue this weekend.

EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhodes was given preseason second-team All-SEC honors after returning for another year with the Razorbacks. Through two games, he hasn't been able to live up to the hype, producing just one pressure and two run stops.

He'll need to step up this weekend, as Arkansas faces its toughest test of the young season against Georgia. This game will undoubtedly be one that scouts watch back in their preparation for next year's draft.

If the Giants choose not to bring Kayvon Thibodeaux back after this season, they'll be in the market for another edge defender. Rhodes is bigger than the rest of the Giants' primary edge rushers at 6-6 and 276 pounds. He could give New York a more versatile option on early downs.

If the draft happened today, he'd likely be selected on Day 2. With a strong showing against Georgia, he could raise his stock significantly.

WR Reed Harris, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris didn't begin the season as a top receiver prospect. In fact, he wasn't even expected to be the top target on his own team, with Omarion Miller generating more buzz. Through two games, though, Harris has produced 326 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including a near-200-yard performance against Texas A&M.

. He already has three catches at least 20 yards down the field. He's forcing scouts to take notice.

Harris is 6-foot-5 and has enough speed to beat defenses over the top. It will take some time for his draft stock to adjust to his production, but his early performances have been impossible to ignore.

This weekend, Harris and Arizona State will take on Kansas. The Jayhawks don't have an elite secondary by any means, but scouts will be watching to see if Harris can maintain his production.

The Sun Devils get a bye week after playing Kansas before another Big 12 clash with Baylor.

WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craver and Harris may both be receivers, but they play significantly different roles. Craver is 5-9 and 180 pounds and plays almost exclusively out of the slot. He's one of the fastest players in college football in could reach the 4.2 range at the NFL Combine next February.

He's been relatively quiet through two games. He only has 75 receiving yards, though his two touchdowns help balance his resume. Craver is capable of taking the ball to the house at any moment, and the Aggies consistently find ways to get the ball into his hands.

Texas A&M will take on Kentucky in their SEC opener on Saturday before their matchup with LSU next week. Look for Craver to get more involved in the passing attack as the Aggies ramp up their schedule.

DT Will Echoles, Ol Miss

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU vs. Ole Miss will be the headlining matchup of the weekend, with multiple NFL prospects on both squads. The Giants will want to keep an eye on Echoles, who has been a popular pick for them in early mock drafts.

He's an exceptional run defender with the explosiveness to grow as a pass rusher. Echoles already has five run stops this season and will be the key to stopping an LSU rushing attack that has already produced nearly 500 yards through two games.

Echoles already ranked 13th in Dane Brugler's preseason top 50. If he stands out on the interior of the defensive line in this game, he could push himself into the top ten of next year's draft.

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