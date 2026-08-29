Giants' Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Tough Calls at Receiver, Offensive Line and Linebacker

And that’s a wrap on the New York Giants’ preseason slate, and before too long, we’ll find out which players will make up John Harbaugh’s initial 53-man roster.

Coming into this game, some position battles were still up for grabs. So in this final projection of the initial 53, here’s how we see things shaking out.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jaxson Dart

Jameis Winston

Easy call here as far as the 53 goes. The only question at this spot is if the Giants keep either Brandon Allen or Jake Haener on the practice squad.

Running Backs (4)

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Najee Harris

Cam Skattebo

Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Devin Singletary

Given Tyrone Tracy’s rough couple of weeks, some anticipate that he’s going to be the odd man out because keeping four running backs plus a fullback is too much.

In reality, I don’t think it is, not if one considers that the fullback doesn't carry the ball and the hard-nosed running styles of Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris leave them more susceptible to injury.

Tracy is also a very different kind of runner from Harris and Skattebo, in that he’s more explosive. Cutting him after a bad couple of games would be shortsighted.

Tight Ends (4)

Isaiah Likely

Theo Johnson

Chris Manhertz

Patrick Ricard (FB)

Chris Manhertz’s inclusion on the leadership council means his roster spot is secured. Ricard has been working with the tight ends, so he’s not going anywhere either. The tough call is Thomas Fidone II, who has had a nice camp and preseason. Unfortunately, the numbers don’t appear to favor his chances of making the roster.

The only question is if the Giants initially keep him for his upside so that he doesn’t hit the waiver wire. I don’t think they will consider that Fidone also has an injury history, but they might feel otherwise.

Receivers (6)

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Aug 28, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers

Malachi Fields

Darius Slayton

Darnell Mooney

Odell Beckham Jr.

Dalen Cambre

The final roster spot ultimately comes down to Dalen Cambre or Braxton Berrios for special teams, as a receiver. Cambre had the better summer of the two, catching all seven of his pass targets in three games while Berrios only caught two of six pass targets in two games played.

Cambre was also among the top-graded overall special teams players (fifth overall) while Berrios ranked 27th , per PFF. Berrios is attractive enough to keep for his return skills alone–his 13.3 preseason punt return average ended up second behind injured teammate Calvin Austin III’s 14.5, and he didn’t have any kickoff returns.

While offensive performance alone won’t decide it, I think overall Cambre brought more to the table this summer than Berrios. However, this is one of those tough decisions that could easily go either way.

Offensive Linemen (10)

Andrew Thomas

Jon Runyan

John Michael Schmitz

Francis Mauigoa

Jermaine Eluemunor

Marcus Mbow

J.C. Davis

Lucas Patrick

Aaron Stinnie

Evan Neal

Ten offensive linemen might seem like overkill, but I could see the Giants initially keeping Evan Neal, who was fantastic as a run blocker, and then seeing if they can trade him once the dust settles.

Neal does have some value to go along with his natural gifts, and he’d probably get snapped up off the cut list if the Giants just let him go. Better they should try to get something in return for him if they can.

I went back and forth on the backup center, but Patrick ultimately won the job. My only concern is whether his knee issue, which gave him trouble earlier in the summer, flares up. Ideally, the Giants slide Bryan Hudson through to the practice squad as insurance. And if not, I fully expect the Giants to add someone to the practice squad as insurance.

Defensive Linemen (5)

D.J. Reader

Darius Alexander

Shelby Harris

Chauncey Golston

C.J. Okoye

As anticipated, the Giants added depth at this position, that being former Chargers and Ravens defensive lineman C.J. Okoye., whom they acquired for a 2028 seventh round pick.

That addition should mean sixth-round draft pick Bobby Jamison-Travis goes to the practice squad where he can continue his development into a quality NFL defensive lineman.

Inside Linebackers (5)

Arvell Reese

Tremaine Edmunds

Micah McFadden

Jack Kelly

Zaire Barnes

The last spot at this position came down to Barnes and Darius Muasau. It was a solid battle, but Barnes did way more on both defense and special teams to be denied a roster spot.

Outside Linebackers (4)

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Dominic Richardson (35) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Trace Ford (48) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Burns

Abdul Carter

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Trace Ford

Ford finished his summer strong, showing up well with the inside pressure. Caleb Murphy, who we had on the roster in an earlier version, was invisible for most of the night. Ford doesn’t have ideal length, but he plays the game fast and with a purpose, plus he gives them something on special teams.

Safeties (4)

Jevon Holland

Tyler Nubin

Jason Pinnock

Ar’Darius Washington

Elijah Campbell was brought in here to contribute on special teams, but this will be a case where he gets swept up in the numbers. Might the practice squad be an option instead?

Cornerbacks (6)

New York Giants cornerback Nic Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paulson Adebo

Greg Newsome II

Colton Hood

Dru Phillips

Deonte Banks

Nic Jones

The last spot on this unit was a toss-up between Nic Jones and Art Green for special teams. Both can offer snaps as the slot cornerback, but Green’s injury late in the game might have swung the pendulum in Jones’s favor for that final spot.

Specialists (3)

Kicker Dominic Zvada

Long Snapper Ben Mann

Punter Jordan Stout

Not only did Zvada have the better spring and summer as far as his conversion rate and kickoffs went, but he’s already been declared the winner of the kicking battle by head coach John Harbaugh.

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