Giants Defense Dominates Dolphins in Joint Practice

The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins wrapped up their lone joint practice in the Florida heat and humidity on Thursday morning, and on the whole, the Giants might have won the day.

“I felt like we got so much out of it,” Giants head coach John Harbaugh said after practice. “We got a lot of good work done. I think we left the practice a better team than when we came in. That was our goal.”

Based on numerous observations, the Giants' defense had a dominant day, particularly the pass rush, which unofficially had the Gians coming up with six sacks.

“We had more than six,” insisted outside linebacker Brian Burns when told of the estimation.

Overall, the defensive effort, according to Burns, was dominant but not perfect.

“Operation-wise, it was a couple of busts. It wasn't perfect by far. And you're not always going to get perfect, but you can strive for it,” he said.

“And we just have to make sure we're all in accord, playing the same thing, and get the right call. Our operation needs to be a little bit better.

“And just sometimes a little bit of gap discipline in some of the runs that squirted out. But ultimately, the day was good. It's just those few little nuances that we need to tweak.”

The Giants offense also had what may have been one of its best showings, with quarterback Jaxson Dart getting into a groove.

One estimate had Dart going 17-of-21 with one interception. According to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, Miami had trouble covering Giants tight end Isaiah Likely , who was a frequent target of Dart’s in the passing game.

“Thought offensively, we had a pretty consistent day. I thought there were times where we had like a few mistakes, but we were able to battle back and clean things up like the next play, the next rep,” Dart said.

“We're able to hit some big shots down the field, which I was really happy about. And then just the communication of the operation, I thought, went really well. So, I think there's obviously things to learn from, but I think for the most part, I was really happy with how we came out.”

Dart was also pleased with his own showing.

“I feel like I played clean. I think when you go against your defense day in and day out, eventually they're able to, like, pick up some tendencies in your installs,” he said.

“I think (Defensive Coordinator) Dennard (Wilson) and the defensive guys have done a great job of really making our downfield shots tough to play against. So, it was good to go against another jersey, see guys make plays.”

Here are a few other notables from the joint practice, as reported by those who were on the scene.

Practice Gets Chippy

You just knew it was going to happen sooner than later, and in the oppressive Florida heat, tempers flared.

A Dolphins player got under Giants OLB Abdul Carter’s skin early on in the practice.

A review of the tape by The Herald indicates this was a close-handed punch by Abdul Carter on Pat Paul... Hafley spoke to Carter after this, per our @stclaudeii ... The Giants opted not to throw out Carter -- different from Hafley's policy of throwing out Dolphins players who… https://t.co/bfZqmlKNUu — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 20, 2026

A little later on, Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson got himself kicked out of practice for taking part in a brawl that, per Alain Poupart of the Miami Dolphins on SI , saw Dolphins players Keith Cooper Jr., Ronnie Harrison Jr., and Zeek Biggers and Giants players Jameis Winston and J.C. Davis in the middle of it.

Then there was yet another little scrum at the end of practice when the Giants kicked a field goal to cap the day.

Jarrod Gray is a dawg pic.twitter.com/ofxXaqg2IO — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) August 20, 2026

Giants head coach John Harbaugh, in response to any fights that his guys initiated, immediately pulled the guilty party off the field, which is what happened with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who threw a slap to the facemask of a Dolphins player.

“That'll get you in the game, you know?” Harbaugh said after practice. “That's a 15-yarder at least. So we decided we were following the rules of engagement, and that's what we did with that one.”

Run Defense Struggles

Giants fans are probably not going to like this observation from Dolphins beat writer David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Sense I'm getting from Dolphins O-line: Good run-blocking against Giants, struggling mightily in pass protection.



This team is going to need to run the bleep out of the ball this season. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 20, 2026

The Giants' run defense was a glaring issue for the team in the preseason opener, with the unit giving up far too many chunk plays of 10+ yards, many of those by the “starters.”

While it’s true that in the preseason game DJ Reader, Shelby Harris and Tremaine Edmunds were all given the night off, the backups still need to make it so that there isn’t a monumental drop-off in production when they are off the field.

Francis Mauigoa Leaves Practice Early

Giants rookie right guard Francis Mauigoa left practice early, accompanied by Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes. Head coach John Harbaugh said Mauigoa suffered a mild stinger.

Giants first-round pick Frances Mauigoa just walked to the Baptist Health Training Complex medical facility accompanied by a trainer. He was taken two picks before Kadyn Proctor. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) August 20, 2026

Mauigoa was replaced by Joshua Ezeudu, who has quietly been having a strong camp.

Another Injury to Watch

Speaking of Ezeudu, according to one report, the backup right guard was spotted “ limping pretty significantly ” off the field with a trainer at his side, and the offensive lineman eventually needed a cart to take him the rest of the way after practice.

Ezeudu, who has a history of assorted injuries that have cost him snaps and developmental time, had worked himself into the second-string offensive line rotation, behind rookie Francis Mauigoa.

Harbaugh wasn’t asked about the injury, but this is one to keep an eye on.

Chauncey Golston Has a Big Day

Chauncey Golston was one of the Giants’ big free-agent signings last offseason, but thanks to injuries, he never really got a chance to show what he could

Giants DL Chauncey Golson about to set a record for sacks in a joint practice. He's at three already. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) August 20, 2026

Golston has quietly moved into the first-team defense over the last few days and has rewarded the coaches’ faith in him. Golston has the fourth-best overall grade on defense coming out of Week 1 of the preseason (82.9).

He was also in the team’s top five in run defense and pass-rush grades as well, with his two pressures tying him for the team lead with three other teammates.

Golston has 10.0 career sacks, including a career-best 5.5 in 2024, his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are counting on him to stay healthy and get back to that kind of level of production this season.

Najee Harris Takes Live Reps

Running back Najee Harris, the newest member of the Giants’ offensive backfield, clearly couldn’t wait to get started with his new team, and so he took a few live reps in drills just a day after signing his one-year veteran salary-benefit deal with the team.

“He was ready,” said Harbaugh of Harris. “He looked good yesterday, and he said he felt good. He wanted to get in there, and he looked good. Some guys are going to say fresh legs, but we're all going to have fresh legs in the first game. So, I was happy to see it.”

Other Notes

Left tackle Andrew Thomas appeared to have something happen with his foot, but he later explained that it was a cleat issue and not an injury. “The new cleats that they made for offensive linemen, I'm not a huge fan of. So, I wear the older style.

“Sometimes the glue wears down. So, I was trying to sit down on a bull rush, and the bottom plate just came off. So, I had to switch. No injuries. I'm good.”

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