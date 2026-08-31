3 Burning Questions for the Giants After Setting Their 53-Man Roster

The New York Giants have cut their roster down to the initial 53 players. With less than two weeks to go before Big Blue's regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the state of head coach John Harbaugh's team has become clearer.

But a few things remain unsettled. While the players on the roster are set ( pending waiver claims and late signings), their roles and usage are still up in the air.

Here are the three biggest burning questions that are still without answers after New York announces its initial 53-man roster.

What Will They Do About the D-line Depth?

The Giants already made one trade, acquiring C.J. Okoye from the Baltimore Ravens to address their concerns about defensive line depth. But that might not be the last of the moves they make between now and the start of the regular season.

The Giants almost certainly put in waiver claims for defensive line help, and now it’s a matter of waiting to see how that shakes out. If they do acquire another defensive lineman, the expectation is for rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis to go to the practice squad to clear a roster spot.

What Will OBJ’s Role Be?

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the most discussed roster candidates in the preseason. His triumphant return to New York came after a roster battle that seemed to go right up until deadline day, but there’s little question that he earned his spot.

Now that he's on the team , his role still needs to be defined. Will he be a slot receiver or an outside guy? And what kind of volume is reasonable to expect?

For answers, we need only look into the past. The 33-year-old receiver was often on the field deep into preseason games. He earned more targets (12) than any other Giants player, hauling in seven for 76 yards. OBJ played almost exclusively out wide, with only 3.9 % of his snaps coming from the slot.

With several receivers such as Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney likely ahead of him on the depth chart and potentially in the target department, Beckham will likely be a supporting cast member who contributes a few cameos per game.

And to that point, if he can give the Giants what he gave to the Ravens in 2023 (35 receptions for 565 yards), Big Blue will undoubtedly take that.

How Does the Cornerback Battle Shake Out?

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants kept six cornerbacks on their initial roster. Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Greg Newsome II, Colton Hood, and Dru Phillips could all play significant roles on defense, while Nic Jones will primarily be used on special teams.

Phillips is set to man the slot. It's still unclear who the starting outside cornerbacks will be, though. Adebo and Newsome entered the preseason as the top candidates, but neither player has been especially impressive in recent weeks.

Banks has had an encouraging offseason, earning praise from his coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson spoke highly of the former first-round pick, who had one of his best and most consistent training camps since his rookie season.

Has Banks done this offseason enough to earn a spot in the starting lineup? That still needs to be revealed ahead of Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb and company’s arrival at MetLife Stadium.

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