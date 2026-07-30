Abdul Carter Named Giants' Top Non-Quarterback MVP Candidate for 2026

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter immediately rubbed some fans the wrong way when he asked permission to wear the retired numbers of New York Giants legends Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms. He further drew deserved criticism after he was benched twice for tardiness.

But to his credit, Carter straightened out his rookie season to finish his first NFL campaign on an upswing, which put him into the discussion for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As a result, NFL Media writer Kevin Patra views Carter as his pick for the Giants’ non-Quarterback MVP candidate .

Carter, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, staggered a bit in the first half of his rookie campaign, but he flashed an abundance of promise in the latter part of the season. The numbers suggest that he is due for a big second-year jump .

He recorded 66 total pressures , maintaining a constant presence in opposing backfields. He displayed the explosiveness and elusiveness that earned him the label of generational talent coming out of Penn State.

Carter did not have the sack production to match, however. With more maturity, a full year of NFL experience under his belt, and a more aggressive defensive coordinator in Dennard Wilson, Carter has the potential to reach true stardom in 2026.

Carter is Set to Take a Leap Forward

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) and linebacker Trace Ford (48) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If nothing else, Carter should eclipse four sacks this year given the promise of defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s more aggressive scheme.

Aside from Second-Team All-Pro Brian Burns, the defense failed to make the big play too many times last season. A 21.7 percent missed tackle rate prevented Abdul Carter from being a competent run defender and an overall dominant force.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh knows how to infuse toughness and discipline into his rosters. The Super Bowl XLVII champion head coach will ideally help the 22-year-old edge rusher break his bad habits and become a valuable leader for the defense.

It starts with the player, though. Carter possesses the athleticism to excel in this league. He proved as much from Weeks 13-17 , when he totaled three and a half sacks, 16 combined tackles and nine stops.

That productive December should serve as a nice confidence boost for Carter as he gears up for his second NFL training camp.

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