Why the Giants' Best Use of Kayvon Thibodeaux Might Not Be Sacks

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux's long-term future with the New York Giants has been discussed ad nauseam, with most conversations involving the fifth-year defender tied into a potential trade before his contract expires.

All of that speculation has overshadowed another important question: How will the Giants use Thibodeaux this upcoming season?

Brian Burns ranked second in the NFL with 16.5 sacks, and Abdul Carter made undeniable strides in the back half of his rookie campaign. Those two men are expected to command significant roles on the outside.

Chauncey Golston should earn more playing time after moving past his 2025 ankle and neck injuries, and the John Harbaugh-led coaching staff could occasionally decide to employ incoming linebacker Arvell Reese as a pass-rusher. So where does that leave Thibodeaux ?

An abundance of edge rushers is what they call a rich man's problem in the football world, but Big Blue still has to prove it can feed everybody. Since the organization is retaining Thibodeaux for the time being, it must figure out how to maximize his strengths on the field.

Based on what he has shown in his first four seasons, it seems unlikely that the former No. 5 overall draft pick will blossom into a consistent sacks machine.

He has made considerable progress in another area, though, and it happens to be an aspect of the game that New York has struggled with since 2020.

Could Thibodeaux Become a Two-Down Player?

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is a strength of Thibodeaux’s that doesn’t get discussed enough, it’s his play against the run.

Thibodeaux posted a 9.6 percent run stop rate last season, which ranked third among edge defenders who logged at least 150 run defense snaps.

While Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson might have a package or two that gets Thibodeaux on the field with Carter, Burns and Reese, it wouldn’t be surprising if Thibodeaux’s run defense prowess becomes more of an emphasis for a unit that last year allowed a league-worst 5.3 yards per attempt.

If the former Oregon Ducks star dedicates most of his energy to overpowering running backs, he could become more valuable than ever to the Giants. Wilson will have to get creative in utilizing this young talent, and that could entail playing him more on early downs.

If Thibodeaux can set the tone early against the run, the team can then unleash Burns and Carter on passing downs. This potential scenario could enable the Giants to stay fresh and fulfill their ample defensive potential .

Versatility is essential, and this squad is fortunate to have an edge defender who can offer reliable run support. While Thibodeaux must obviously fix last season's 29.0 percent missed tackle rate , he has the necessary traits to help Big Blue address a longstanding weakness.

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