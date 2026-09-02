Joe Schoen Makes It Clear the Giants "Aren't Done" Upgrading Their Roster

Overall, there is a lot that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen likes about the first roster he co-assembled with head coach John Harbaugh.

“Yeah, I feel good,” Schoen said Wednesday before the team hit the practice field. “We have a young quarterback on a rookie deal, going into his second year. We've got a number one receiver in (wide receiver) Malik Nabers.

“I think we've got a strong defense; our offensive line, we returned four of five starters, and the number 10 pick is being plugged in at right guard. So, should be able to protect the quarterback. So, I feel good about where we are.”

But that doesn’t mean Schoen, who said he expects the roster to be competitive week in and week out, is done upgrading it.

"We're still working through the waiver wire the other night," he said, referring to the pages-long list of players who were cut by other teams. “There are a few players out there that we are targeting or looking at, or does it make sense financially, or could we sign them? If we sign them, what's the subsequent move?

“We're going to continue to look to upgrade everywhere we can. And so, we're still having those conversations, and we always will.”

For the time being, Schoen, who mentioned defensive line as an area the team is looking to add to, is happy with how the team has taken shape in what is his fifth year on the job .

“Yeah, first off, the way we've come together as a group, the chemistry, the coaching staff, it's a new defensive scheme,” he said. “The offense is new, so, in terms of how the coaches have put that together and the execution of it throughout camp.

“And then you're looking at your roster personnel-wise compared to other teams across the league, and okay, where do we match up? You start with your division, where do you match up? Where are positive matchups? Where do you still need to upgrade, maybe? And we're always going to look to upgrade regardless. So, we're not done doing that.”

While the Giants continue to explore their options for roster upgrades, one thing Schoen is sure of is that the team, which has been grinding under Harbaugh all summer long, will be ready for Week 1.

“Yeah, we're going to be prepared,” he said. “We're going to be physical. You're going to have to go 60 minutes to compete with us. And we're going to be disciplined on both sides of the ball. I know we'll be ready to go. Week in, week out, we'll be ready.”

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