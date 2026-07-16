Giants Cleared the Way for Rookie Ben Mann to Be Their Long Snapper

When the New York Giants brought in Boston College long snapper Ben Mann as an undrafted free agent, they did so with high hopes for what the young rookie long snapper could bring to the field this season and beyond.

They are so confident in what they believe he will be able to accomplish that Zach Triner, the long snapper they signed in the spring, was waived in June, clearing the way for the Giants to go into training camp with only Mann to handle all of the long-snapping duties.

One of the reasons why the Giants have so much belief in Mann is his consistency. Throughout his four seasons in college, three of which were with the Yale Bulldogs and one with Boston College, he has not had a single snapping infraction.

The short snaps always get to the holder on time so that the kicker can go through his normal operation. And on the punt team, he delivers a fast, accurate snap so that the punter has time to catch and work through his steps to deliver his best punts.

The ease and comfort of knowing the ball will be snapped correctly every single time is what makes coaches extremely comfortable and loyal to a long snapper. You only ever hear about them when they make mistakes, and you've never heard anything about Ben Mann.

Make no mistake, Mann has physical gifts. He snaps an extremely accurate, fast ball that reaches the holder or punter quickly, allowing them to complete their operation without giving the opposition a chance to disrupt it.

He is also rather athletic for a long snapper. Yes, he is smaller than many other long snappers, who tend to be more tight end and defensive end-sized, but the fact that he is built more like a receiver allows him to put his speed to use, running downfield and covering on the punt team.

BEN MANN, LS

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 lbs.

Exp: Rookie

School: Boston College

How Acquired: UDFA-'26

2025 in Review

After spending three seasons as the starting long snapper for the Yale Bulldogs, Ben Mann transferred to Boston College for his final season of eligibility.

While with the Eagles, he handled short snap field goal duties as well as long snapping duties on the punt team. Handling duties on both special teams, he never had any operational mistakes (like botched snaps). He also tallied three tackles covering on the punt team.

His efforts earned him an invite to the postseason Hula Bowl, where he was able to get on the radar of scouts, which led to him eventually being signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native gets the opportunity to be close to home with the Giants. It is likely one of the reasons that he signed with New York over other opportunities.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac , Mann signed a three-year, $3.11 million contract as an undrafted free agent with the Giants. His signing included a $10,000 signing bonus, but that is all the guaranteed money they have tied up in his contract.

He will make an average of $1.036 million per year. This season, he will earn a base salary of $885,000. He will carry a cap hit of just over $888,300 and carry a dead cap value of $10,000.

2026 Preview

Mann may have the easiest road to the final roster of anyone on the team, not named Jaxson Dart.

The Giants will more than likely go into training camp with no other long snapper on the roster: 90-plus players, one long snapper. That guy will be the rookie, Mann. He will go there and handle all of the punt snaps and all of the field goal snaps as well.

His one job, as always, will be to not be noticed. If no one ever notices him, that means he has not suffered an injury or messed up where people need to pay attention to him.

The beautiful thing about this arrangement for Mann is that he doesn't have to worry about looking over his shoulder for somebody who might be a veteran with some type of history with a coach on the team.

He just has to focus on building a positive relationship with the holder (who is typically the punter) and ensuring they are on the same page.

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