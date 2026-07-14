DeAngelo Hall: Odell Beckham Jr. "Still Has It" in Giants Comeback Bid

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is hoping that his second stint with the team won't just result in being a " training camp body ."

Beckham hopes and envisions playing a role in the Giants' offense this season, which would mark his first NFL action since 2024 with the Miami Dolphins.

Beckham has a lot of supporters behind him, including former Pro Bowl defensive back DeAngelo Hall.

"Absolutely. I saw Odell run up and down and get in and out of his breaks. To me, it looks like he still has ‌it," Hall said in an interview with Hard Rock Bet .

"We haven’t heard his name for a while, but he’s such an influential guy for the culture. It’s great for the NFL to get him back on a roster.

“From what I saw during OTAs, he still looks good. We saw him play in the NFL flag football games, and I thought he was still moving really well."

OBJ's Return is Good For Giants, NFL

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been 12 years since Beckham's rookie year took the league by storm and he became a household name. While he hasn't lived up to his first three years with the Giants, he still remains one of the more recognizable players in the league.

Beckham's return to the football field would excite fans, but the Giants are more concerned with whether he can fit in their offense. Hall thinks Beckham could still be a valuable part of the team going into his age-33 season despite playing in only 23 games over the last four seasons combined.

"I’m excited to watch him. The NFL is better when you have stars out on the field, and OBJ is a superstar. He can still move, and he has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen," Hall added.

"I like where the Giants are. They’re young. They hired a great head coach in John Harbaugh and got some good pieces in the offseason. If Nabers gets healthy, that could be some duo with Beckham Jr. I’m rooting for OBJ."

OBJ Has Tough Road Ahead in Training Camp

In order for Beckham to see the field, he has to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, which won't be easy. He didn't play in the league last season, and there are currently only six or seven spots available on the roster.

Malik Nabers should take a spot and free-agent acquisitions Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin are also near locks to make the team. Veteran Darius Slayton also appears keen on making the roster, along with rookie third-round pick Malachi Fields.

Veterans Braxton Berrios, Isaiah Hodgins, and Juju Smith-Schuster are his main competitors for his roster spot, as they are also veterans fighting for a job out of training camp. The team also has fourth-year pro Jalen Hyatt, who was a third-round pick back in 2023.

While the vision looks promising, the reality is that Beckham has a long way to go before seriously considering a true reunion.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.