National Analyst Says Giants Have Their Best Offensive Unit in a Decade

Following a brutal, decade-long stretch in which the franchise won fewer than six games in eight of those seasons, the New York Giants are hungry to make strides and finally end their streak of mediocrity under head coach John Harbaugh.

One of Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen's offseason tasks was to significantly retool the entire roster from top to bottom, plugging in weaknesses to make it a more competitive unit capable of meeting Harbaugh's expectations for a playoff contender.

That includes the offensive side of the ball, which dealt with a change at quarterback from the veteran stopgap Russell Wilson to the rookie Jaxson Dart, injuries to key pieces like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, and a lack of true talent, all of which marred what was a miserable 4-13 season.

Dart was deemed a rare bright spot and a real answer for a franchise gunslinger once he got settled into the starting job. Outside of him, the Giants offense needed a stronger front and a couple extra weapons to take the next step towards relevance in the NFL landscape.

ESPN NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes that Big Blue's offseason moves checked off all those boxes. He even had the confidence to make a bold proclamation to the franchise for the 2026 season.

"I think this will be the best offensive line that the Giants have had in 10 years," Orlovsky said on a recent airing of the "Get Up" morning show.

"The right side of their offensive line is going to be a really good unit. Francis Mauigoa has had a really good preseason. Andrew Thomas is as good a left tackle as there is in football and is certainly in the conversation.

Yes, the skilled players are also good, but the offensive line is going to be improved and the [Giants'] best in a decade."

Can the Giants' Offense Reach Top 10 Status Without Malik Nabers?

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) walks on the field after practice during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlovsky's statement was definitely bold, and it interestingly coincides with the last time the Giants boasted one of the league's most potent offenses.

That was during the 2015 season, New York's last under head coach Tom Coughlin and two-time Super Bowl quarterback Eli Manning, when they ranked sixth in points and eighth in total yardage.

The more surprising part of that feat was that the organization didn't have one of the most efficient offensive lines. The unit allowed just 27 sacks that season, but still finished in the bottom third of the NFL in both pass and run blocking grades.

What served as the biggest catalyst in that productive campaign for Big Blue was the presence of Odell Beckham Jr., the team's rising No. 1 receiver who was in the midst of his prime, catapulting the entire huddle with his second of three consecutive 1,000+ yard statlines to start his pro career.

The Giants now have that same type of weapon in Malik Nabers, a player with immensely gifted route-running and hands that demand the defense's respect, simplify their coverages, and help open up the vertical possibilities of the offense whenever he steps onto the field.

Nabers' abilities were expected to help Jaxson Dart ease into the NFL and see the field and his targets more clearly. That security blanket was quickly lost when Nabers suffered his ACL injury just 13 snaps into the rookie quarterback's debut, and the rest of the offense was not the same.

While all of the newest additions--Mauigoa at right guard, a tougher run game and new receiving options, including a potential top threat in Isaiah Likely—bring flexibility and leave little doubt that the Giants will rise to the next level under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's system, the great equalizer is going to be No. 1 and his presence on gamedays.

Until it’s seen how Nabers, who has been noncommittal about his status for the Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys despite progressing to full participation in practice, looks when he does return to live action, it might be hard to jump on Orlovsky's take this early.

The signs are pointing in a positive direction for the No. 6 pick, and he has a favorable matchup against a Dallas defense that sat in the basement in opponent aerial production and that he torched for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting in Week 2 last season.

A solid opening game in which he gets his share of targets, dominates them, and opens up opportunities on the backend for his teammates to feast could start amping up that narrative as the Giants aim to capitalize on Dart's impressive arm in creating an explosive offense.

The best huddles in the sport generally thrive off a dangerous receiving threat that can shift the game plan in their favor and produce on the biggest plays. The Giants need their guy in Nabers fully healthy if they want to reach a top-10 status among the competition.

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