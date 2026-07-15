Does Jaxson Dart Have What He Needs for a Breakout Season in 2026?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart carries major expectations into his second season, coming off a rookie campaign in which he amassed 24 total touchdowns. With several upgrades having been made to his supporting cast, the 2025 first-round pick is a prime breakout candidate heading into 2026.

Dart's year-two progress could determine the success of New York's first season under John Harbaugh. The roster moves made by the Giants this offseason suggest that Harbaugh and Joe Schoen were well aware of just how crucial their quarterback's progression is.

Now, it's out of their hands. Dart has everything he needs to be successful in 2026. The only remaining question is whether he can put the pieces together.

The Pressure Is Off

Many of Dart's worst moments in 2025 came when he tried to play "hero ball" in desperate moments. Whether he was putting the ball in harm's way with tight-window passes or putting his body on the line, Dart made too many risky decisions as a rookie.

Dart posted a completion percentage of 63.7% last season, a solid mark for a rookie. But that rate dropped to just 59.81% on late downs, indicating that he had to force the ball into contested situations on third and fourth downs more often than most QBs. His average depth of target increased from 8.11 yards on early downs to 9.41 yards on late downs.

These numbers aren't an indictment of Dart; they're evidence that the Giants struggled to stay ahead of the sticks. The rookie QB was put in far too many third-and-long situations, bringing out his most haphazard tendencies.

The Giants set themselves up for more favorable late-down situations this offseason, primarily by improving their run blocking. With a below-average PFF run blocking grade of 61.3, they were not an efficient unit in the ground game.

After adding Francis Mauigoa and Patrick Ricard, they should have a more effective run-blocking unit in place. That will keep the offense on schedule, putting Dart in fewer situations where he has to be the hero.

Pass-Catching Group Is No Longer Nabers-or-Bust

When Malik Nabers went down with the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, Dart was left with Wan'Dale Robinson and Theo Johnson as his primary targets. Both players performed well given the circumstances, but they're not suited to be the driving forces of an NFL offense.

The Giants added tight end Isaiah Likely this offseason, giving Dart a clear second receiving option behind Nabers. Likely is in line for a breakout season after spending the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

New York's veteran receiver additions provide a solid floor to the pass-catching group, even if Nabers misses time early in the year. Odell Beckham Jr. , Darnell Mooney, and Calvin Austin III bring a baseline of competence that wasn't previously in place, and rookie Malachi Fields gives Dart a unique weapon on the outside.

With a more diverse set of targets and a more complete offensive line, the second-year quarterback should have all the support he needs to deliver the breakout season fans have come to expect.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.