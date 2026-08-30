Why Giants’ Remaining Roster Cuts Are Even More Challenging Than Ever Before

Building an NFL roster might be easy for the video game enthusiasts, but in real time, there are risks and rewards teams must weigh. That especially holds true for the New York Giants as they finalize their first roster under new head coach John Harbaugh’s watch.

The good news for the Giants as they mull these last cuts to reach the NFL-mandated 53-man limit, is they have one of the strongest and deepest rosters at just about every position in years.

That strength makes for some difficult but welcomed conversations among the Giants’ brass.

“You want to have those hard conversations. You want those cutdowns for those, call it, last five spots. You want it to be a constant tug and struggle because that means you have the possibility of a player that can help you, potentially leaving the building,” assistant general manager Brandon Brown said this week.

But beyond trying to figure out who stays and who goes, the Giants, perhaps more so this year than in years past, are looking to turn some of those players who don’t fit their plans moving forward into draft picks, such as what they did with offensive linemen Daniel Faalele (traded to Jacksonville) and Joshua Ezeudu (traded to Kansas City).

“Yeah, there's going to be guys on our roster that are going to potentially help other people, but again, we want to keep that as close to the vest in terms of names and positions, but we're aware. We know what the marketplace looks like.”

Giants Might Not Be Done Trying to Make Deals

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh smiles after a game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Aug 28, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the solid nature of the roster, both Harbaugh and Brown said there is always room to improve and that they are committed to being diligent in doing so.

One area in particular that appears to be a priority for an upgrade is the defensive line room, which both men mentioned as one of several areas they’re on the lookout to add to.

“We're always going to be looking to elevate the room, and we're always going to analyze what's out there,” Brown said.

“If you see or hear a name, trust me, we've done our due diligence, we're doing our due diligence, and just finding the right striking point. Again, it's not shopping hungry. It's a great thing to understand, with the collaboration with Harbs and the staff; the role has got to match the value.

“And understanding that a certain player fits that mold for us, we're going to do our due diligence to find out if it's going to be a perfect fit, or have patience, but just knowing that we can shop at the right time and invest at the right moment.”

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