Giants Defensive Line, Linebackers, Secondary and Special Teams Graded: Who Stood Out Against Arizona?

What kind of adjustments did New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson make to stop the bleeding against the run defense? We have that and moore in our defensive/special teams player grades.

Defensive Line

D.J. Reader

Anchoring the middle against numerous double-teams, Reader also flashed with two tackles in the run game, added a rare QB hit and drew an important second-half holding call on a running play. Reader may not be an upfield penetrator, but he makes a ton of small, stubborn plays in the pit. He seems impossible to move.

C.J. Okoye

Getting his share of rotation snaps behind Reader, the huge-bodied Okoye contributed a rare big play when he overpowered an unsuspecting Arizona guard and got to the quarterback before the guard knew what was happening. Okoye is out there to take up space and hold his ground, so the pass rush was an unexpected bonus. The big guy also got in on another tackle, which is good production in limited snaps.

Shelby Harris

Starting alongside Reader, these two vets have gotten up to speed and played their best game of the season, despite the defense's early struggles. After the first two series, Harris and Reader took over the line of scrimmage between the tackles. Most of the running-game leakage came outside the tackle box, which the coaches adjusted to control the Arizona running attack.

Harris recorded four total tackles and deflected the pass that turned into an Arvell Reese interception. Tipping passes is a career-long specialty for Harris. That turnover helped the Giants build a halftime lead after they lost their lunch on the first two drives.

Darius Alexander

Holding up against the Arizona power-blocking scheme better in the second half than in the first, Alexander recorded two tackles plus several pressures, one of which resulted in a QB hit. He made a solid impact in limited snaps, and it was nice to see his pass rush finally start pushing upfield.

Chauncey Golston

Playing exclusively inside as part of a three-person D-line, Golston recorded two solid run-game hits and just missed a sack when he slithered through two blockers to disrupt the pocket. He left the game midway through the third quarter with a neck injury and did not return.

Outside Linebackers

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes the ball against New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abdul Carter

Expected to "pick up the slack" with Brian Burns finished for the season, Carter got off to a quiet start because Arizona threw resources at his edge and doubled him most of the time on passing downs.

The second half was much different. Carter essentially dominated the pocket with constant pressure, reaching double digits in hurries and getting his hand on the quarterback three times, two of which could have been sacks that a stronger upper body might have finished. When this youngster, who just turned 23 this weekend, grows into a man's build, he's going to be something.

Though he finished with only three total tackles, Carter was the best player on the field in the second half on either side of the ball.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux should have been making hay against the one-on-one blocks he was getting with Carter drawing the double-teams. Instead, he pitched a shutout on the pass rush, meaning he never got close.

He did contain his edge against the run, especially after the defense's two bad opening series, and contributed two assists.

To say that everyone probably want more out of him, especially on passing downs, is putting it mildly.

Trace Ford

After being elevated from the practice squad, Ford got a half-dozen or so snaps at outside linebacker and never once looked overwhelmed. He rushed his edge with contained power and discipline. Though he didn't find the ball, the ball didn't find him either.

Inside Linebackers

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tremaine Edmunds

This veteran's healthy stat line includes nine total tackles, one sack, two TFLs and plenty of solid, physical stops between the tackles.

Out in space, Edmunds lost a couple of plays, but the game changed when the defensive coaches started blitzing Edmunds and Reese up the middle. That took away the Arizona running game and hurried the passing game into mistakes and misses.

It also turned the punching-bag approach the defense opened with into a much more aggressive, attacking style. It didn't hurt to put two more tall, rangy athletes into the throwing lanes, and the coaches couldn't have made the change without them. It turned the tide.

Arvell Reese

The talented rookie came out of the gate like the rest of his mates: a step late and a dollar short. After the first two disastrous drives, both of which Arizona finished with touchdowns, the defense picked it up.

On the third possession, the Cardinals tried to go deep, but Reese's hit on the quarterback forced a jump ball that Greg Newsome intercepted.

On their next possession, Arizona tried to beat Reese in the flat on a third-and-8, but he got there lightning-quick and made a secure tackle for a 2-yard gain that forced a punt.

On the next series, an inside blitz and a guard's block resulted in a deflected pass by Reese. Then, on the next series, a deflected pass ended up in Reese's arms for an interception.

Reese followed that with a tackle for no gain between the tackles and then an 8-yard tackle for loss on a screen pass.

He flew around out there while playing smart and staying within his reads. He was the defensive MVP of the first half and a big part of the second half's success. His stat line included a team-leading nine solo tackles, three passes defensed and an interception, all the while living in Arizona's collective head.

The important part of Reese's first half was putting a struggling defense on his back and inspiring his teammates to follow his lead. It was one of the best halves of defensive playmaking this season.

Cornerbacks

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Newsome II

Newsome was one of the defense's best players, finishing with seven total tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. Those numbers are not a mirage. Newsome earned every one of them with an aggressive style of mixing things up, never shying away from contact or a challenge.

He may lack the frame to keep from being out-muscled by bigger receivers, but he'll fight you tooth and nail no matter what.

He just missed a second interception late when he came off his man to double-team a receiver in the end zone. It was a smart, alert play despite the non-finish. Newsome's dog mentality will always get him to multiple points of attack, and he never backs down.

Deonte Banks

The return of this talented corner is easily the coaching staff's biggest "get" of the season so far. Banks played a great game in the opening-night win against Dallas, missed two games with a calf injury and returned this week to play a top-shelf game, despite giving up an early touchdown on a perfectly executed fade.

Banks led the defense with four passes defensed. Tight coverage is the mantra of this athlete's return to glory after a solid rookie season and two seasons to forget, and it carried over from a standout preseason into the opener.

He's forcing the run better (four tackles), throwing his body into scrums and getting his hands on balls, all things he did not do the last two years.

Press cover is his thing, and he's doing it well. Like Newsome, he's up to every weekly challenge and loves to run with wideouts. His game-sealing, 98-yard pick-six was a play he couldn't make in his previous life, but he has a new life with this coaching staff, and he's taking to it.

Dru Phillips

What an odd stat line from Phillips: zero tackles, while sticking his nose into scrums and inside contain and playing a glorified inside linebacker role at times. And yet the stat sheet shows no credit for the run defense that held Arizona in check after those first two drives.

The other oddity is his two pass breakups. In days of yore, he would have been flagged for the first one, which looked like interference to the naked eye, but the officials didn't throw anything.

His second came in the end zone against Arizona's best wideout and was a legit play by a player much better known for his line-of-scrimmage work. Neither breakup came down the field. Both came in close quarters, where Phillips is so comfortable.

Safeties

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jevon Holland

Holland did not come up with a turnover for the first time this year, but he still played a strong game. The secondary leader was all over the field with six total tackles, and he did stellar work in the red zone and end zone late, reading and anticipating everything Arizona tried. The Cardinals failed in part because of Holland's alert play.

Tyler Nubin

After missing last week's game with a calf injury, Nubin returned as the starter and delivered four total tackles, along with early success in coverage (two passes defensed against tight end Trey McBride). After a very active start, he missed a tackle on Arizona's second early touchdown and was replaced by Jason Pinnock. Nubin returned when Pinnock left with an injury.

Jason Pinnock

Pinnock suffered a first-half concussion and did not return. He did not make the stat sheet.

Special Teams

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominic Zvada

The special teams unit continues to contribute to victories, with this rookie carrying the torch on three field goals (39, 50 and 52 yards) plus some very positive kickoff work.

His first two field goals came early, when the Arizona offense was threatening to run the team out of the park. They kept the game within shouting distance, and soon the rest of his teammates were picking it up. His final kick gave the team a six-point lead, forcing Arizona to score a touchdown to win.

Zvada hasn't missed a kick through four games and has earned the trust of a coaching staff that appreciates the need for every point in these tight, down-to-the-wire games that seem to occur every week.

Jordan Stout

This was the first week the Giants didn't need their big-legged punter to punt them out of trouble. His first punt was only average, a 48-yarder that lacked height and yielded a 12-yard return. His second was better struck, a 51-yarder that forced a fair catch.

His best punt was clutch: a 47-yarder with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter, downed at the 3-yard line. It started an exchange of possessions that led to Zvada's final field goal and the six-point lead.

Ben Mann

More solid, reliable deep-snapping from this rookie.

Braxton Berrios

This veteran returned two short punts for minus-2 yards but kept good field position, and he was taken off kickoff returns. He suffered a foot injury at the end of the first half and did not return. He is now headed to injured reserve.

Charlie Jones

Talk about good timing. The Giants signed Jones this week, and when Berrios got hurt, Jones stepped right into the punt-return role and looked sharp on three critical fourth-quarter punts. He called for one fair catch and produced returns of 6 and 23 yards. It sure was fortunate for the Giants to have two available return men on the day the starter went down.

Jones also handled three kickoff returns but did not look especially dangerous or aggressive.

Zaire Barnes

The special-teams leader recorded another kickoff tackle, very physical and very face-up.

Nic Jones

Contributing as a gunner, Jones made the lone punt-coverage tackle and also downed Stout's fourth-quarter punt at the 3-yard line.

Elijah Campbell

Continuing as a starting gunner, Campbell avoided repeating last week's late returner-interference mistake. On Stout's big fourth-quarter punt, Campbell got into the return man's face and "spooked" him into backing off and letting the punt bounce. It stopped rolling at the 3-yard line, a smart, disciplined play.

Arvell Reese

The first-round pick, who never comes off the field on defense, also plays on the punt coverage team. It's great to be so young and full of energy.

Trace Ford

Elevated from the practice squad for the game, Ford contributed two heavy solo hits on kickoffs. That's how you stay on a roster: by making plays on special teams.

Theo Johnson

After being hailed last week by the head coach for a heckuva game on special teams, Johnson recorded a kickoff tackle with a very physical finish.

Jevon Holland

Playing on all the kickoff coverages, Holland made an important diving tackle on a dangerous-looking return.

Jack Kelly

The rookie, who plays every special team, recorded his first NFL tackle on a kickoff.

Micah McFadden

Transitioning from a defensive starter to more of a special teams performer, McFadden contributed two kickoff tackles.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

In addition to a kickoff tackle, Tracy again started on kickoff returns. It produced the Giants' best kickoff return of the year: a 55-yarder that set up the offense in Arizona territory.

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