4 Unsung Giants Free Agents Who've Made Their Case to Stay in 2027

The last thing the New York Giants front office brass are probably thinking about right now is which of their pending unrestricted free agents they will aggressively look to re-sign after this season.

Granted, the Giants have already extended one pending free agent on an expiring contract: cornerback Greg Newsome II, who signed a three-year extension coming out of the team’s bye week. But a case could be made for prioritizing re-signing several other Giants on expiring contracts, such as the players below.

ILB Micah McFadden

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) gets introduced before a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember when head coach John Harbaugh, when asked about his inside linebackers, said that the team had three starters at the position? Two of them, Arvell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds, were actually starters, at least until a season-ending injury cut short Edmunds’ season.

The third starter, who has delivered in Edmunds’ absence, is Micah McFadden. The Giants’ 2022 fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana was a starter before Edmunds' injury, and when pressed into a bigger role, McFadden has responded.

Per PFF, McFadden has the highest season grades of his career in run defense (70.1) and pass rush (85.2).

In 202 total defensive snaps, McFadden already has six pressures. By comparison, he had 11 in 2024, his last year as a starter, when he played 668 defensive snaps.

McFadden has also cut down on missed tackles, posting just three so far after 41 in 2023 and 2024 as a starter.

In short, it’s been a nice comeback for McFadden, who missed most of last season with a foot injury that came when he was getting ready to enter a contract year.

CB Deonte Banks

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) cheers during a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, Banks has had some issues lately with defensive pass interference flags, though at least one of those calls was “iffy.” But the fact remains that Banks has found new life under this coaching staff and in this defensive scheme.

Per PFF, he’s currently carrying his best grades overall (62.7) and in coverage (64.3).

But if you need more proof of how good Banks has actually been after beating out big-ticket Paulson Adebo for a starting job, consider that Banks has his second-best NFL coverage rating (85.2), behind only his rookie season (84.7).

He’s one pass breakup away from tying his career high of eight, set in 2024, and one interception away from matching his career best of two, set in his rookie season.

His attention to detail, scheme fit, and consistency have all contributed to Banks’ resurgence.

The Giants reportedly tried to extend Banks’ contract during the bye week but couldn't. But fear not, as the Giants can always cut Adebo’s high-priced contract in the offseason and apply the $14 million in cap savings toward the projected $23.119 million franchise tag for cornerbacks.

S Ar’Darius Washington

New York Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) celebrates during a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In case you missed it, Tyler Nubin, the Giants’ second-round draft pick in 2024, has quietly lost his starting job to Ar’Darius Washington, who has been as solid as they come in coverage.

Washington, who had a clutch interception in Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders, currently boasts a career-best 53.5 coverage rating and has allowed just 12 of 18 targets for 82 yards (6.8 yards per reception), with only 19 yards after the catch.

Part of Washington’s rise is undoubtedly tied to his prior connection in Baltimore to head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, his position coach during the 2023 season with the Ravens.

But give credit where it’s due: Washington has progressed to the point where the Giants’ one-year contract gamble on him has not only paid off but also set up a promising situation at safety if the Giants can reach an extension with him.

ILB Zaire Barnes

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes (46) celebrates after a turnover during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zaire Barnes doesn’t get his name called very often, but opponents sure know a lot about him. An inside linebacker by trade, Barnes has made his living on special teams and has been simply invaluable in that regard.

Currently, he is tied for second in the league in solo special teams tackles (8). Add his assisted tackles, and he has 14 altogether, which ties him for first (with Donovan McMillon of the Cleveland Browns) among special teams tacklers. Barnes also has a forced fumble.

In two years with Big Blue, Barnes has 27 special teams tackles. Add in the fact that it probably wouldn’t break the bank to extend him, and this becomes as much of a no-brainer as any.

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