NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Market Has a New Leader on Kalshi

While the focus on the New York Giants has been on offense, Arvell Reese has stolen the show on defense, and Kalshi’s NFL DROY market now leans on him to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Kalshi currently favors Reese to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at 34%.

Reese jumped into the top spot over David Bailey following the Giants Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. He saw a massive jump after coming into the week with a 16% chance to win before surging to 18%. A $10 trade on Reese winning the DROY profits $17.31.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter VIP60 at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock a $60 bonus.

A strong start

Reese has been nothing short of impressive and has made an immediate impact on the Giants defense. In seven games, he’s totaled 55 total tackles (38 solo, 2nd in NFL), 17 assists, 1.5 sacks, five TFLs, two QB hits, an interception, and four pass deflections. He’s averaging 6.1 tackles per game with a 69.1% solo tackle percentage.

His usage has also been exponential with a 99.3% snap share and playing 438 total snaps this season. He has played 100% of snaps in all but one game this season ( 95% in Week 2 vs. the Chargers).

Reese made the jump following a seven total tackle, 1 TLF, and 0.5 sack performance in Week 7 in the 27-21 win over the Texans.

Fighting off Bailey

While Reese is the favorite now, holding on to that top spot won’t be easy with New York Jets linebacker David Bailey lurking. Reese and Bailey have fought for the top spot all season, flipping back and forth at the top a total of 24 times.

Bailey has been just as impressive with 34 total tackles (21 solo), 13 assists, 5.5 sacks (tied third), seven TFLs, 9 QB hits, one pass deflection, and three forced fumbles (tied first). He’s averaging 4.9 tackles per game with a 61.8% solo tackle percentage.

What makes his performance stand out is that he’s done so on significantly less usage than Reese. Bailey has played 80.6% (379) of snaps this season, however, his usage has jumped to 94%+ in the last two weeks.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.