Daniel Jones and Colts Set for High-Stakes Clash with Giants in 2026

The New York Giants will get an opportunity to face off against former quarterback Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at some point during the 2026 campaign.

The Colts enter the 2026 season with a mix of continuity and fresh faces on the sidelines. While Shane Steichen remains at the helm, the coaching staff saw five new additions this offseason: defensive line coach Marion Hobby, game management coordinator Aditya Krishnan, defensive quality control coach Dillon Doyle, defensive quality control coach Jeremy Bruce, and strength and condition assistant Tyrell Brown.

The biggest storyline, however, is at the quarterback position. After signing a two-year deal to stay in Indy, Jones is returning from a late-2025 Achilles injury.

He has stated he expects to be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. This sets up a fascinating dynamic as Jones, who spent six seasons in New York, faces the team that originally drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick.

Series History

The Giants and Colts have met 20 times, which includes the earlier matchups when the Colts were based in Baltimore, the first game of which was played in 1954.

The Colts hold a 12-8 series advantage, which includes a 10-8 mark in the regular season and a 2-0 mark in the postseason.

The Giants and Colts were part of league history, as in they partook in what’s known as “19. TheThe Greatest Game Ever Played”, that being the 1958 championship game won by the Colts 23-17.

In more recent times, the Giants have won the last two meetings by two or more scores.

Last five meetings:

12/29/24: Giants 45, Colts 33

1/1/23: Giants 38, Colts 10

12/23/18: Colts 28, Giants 27

11/3/14: Colts 40, Giants 24

9/19/10: Colts 38, Giants 14

Key Additions

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LB CJ Allen

Allen, the Colts' second-round pick out of Georgia, will immediately fill the starting linebacker job. ESPN’s Field Yates, in having selected Allen as one of the top rookies expected to make an immediate impact, said the rookie “is an excellent defensive quarterback with good instincts, a feel for zone coverage and pass-rush juice (3.5 sacks last season).”

DE Arden Key

Key’s ability to generate pressure from multiple alignments will be vital in Lou Anarumo's defensive rotation, especially as a complement to young star Laiatu Latu. Key has 30.5 career sacks and 96 quarterback hits, making him someone the Giants will have to watch out for in passing downs.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

The former Bengals cornerback will add a physical, ball-hawking element to the Colts' secondary. Taylor-Britt has 38 pass breakups over the last four seasons. He will pair with Sauce Gardner in the Colts defensive backfield.

DT Derrick Nnadi

A three-time Super Bowl champion with Kansas City, Nnadi was brought in to solidify the interior of the Colts’ defensive line, where he will primarily be deployed as a run-stuffer.

DB Jonathan Owens

Owens, who in seven seasons has played for Houston, Green Bay, and Chicago, and who will compete for a starting job in the Colts’ safeties room, has a chance to stabilize the position after Indy lost Nick Cross in free agency.

Key Losses

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the third quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts traded their longtime top wideout to the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving a massive void in the passing game. This move could signal a bigger role for Alec Pierce and Josh Downs in the passing game.

OT Braden Smith

A staple of the Colts' offensive line at right tackle, Smith signed with the Houston Texans in free agency. The Colts are hoping that youngster Jalen Travis steps into that role.

LB Zaire Franklin

Franklin was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Colby Wooden. As the team's defensive heart and a prolific tackler, his leadership and range will be missed in the middle of the defense.

DE Kwity Paye

The former first-round pick signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He will be replaced by Arden Key.

DB Nick Cross

Losing Cross to the Washington Commanders removes a young, ascending playmaker from the secondary. Cross began to find his footing as a consistent starter, and his departure forced the Colts to pivot to veteran stop-gaps in free agency.

Key Matchup to Watch

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) rolls out against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones vs. the Giants' Pass Rush

Assuming he is given the green light to return—that will likely depend on when the game is played—former Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones enters this matchup under the microscope, returning from a late-2025 Achilles injury that directly impacts his mobility.

For years in New York, Jones relied on his legs to escape collapsing pockets and extend plays. Now, playing behind a Colts offensive line that is transitioning at right tackle following Smith's departure, he faces a Giants defensive front that has vastly upgraded its pass rush with the additions of Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese.

The question for Jones is whether he can avoid the pressure and move laterally. Jones is no stranger to overcoming devastating lower-body injuries, having worked his way back from a torn ACL while with the Giants. But with each lower-body injury to his legs, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll have the same mobility moving forward.

New York defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will undoubtedly dial up interior pressure to force Jones to move off his spot, daring him to plant and throw under duress.

Jones, like every other quarterback on the planet, doesn’t do as well when under duress. Since entering the league in 2019, he’s completed 51.3% of his pass attempts when pressured, having also taken 228 sacks and thrown 17 interceptions over that span.

The Colts have had Jones deploy more play-action and bootlegs, which have played more into his strengths. They have also had him cut down on his long passes of 20+ yards. But again, with him coming off a second major lower-body injury, how much of his mobility is going to be compromised?

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