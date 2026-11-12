NY Giants Week 10 Officiating Crew Scouting Report

The New York Giants continue to ride the penalty seesaw this season. After incurring only four flags versus the Houston Texans, they racked up seven for almost 80 yards in the first half of last Sunday’s 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The team overcame the issue through effort and coaching, but on a short week, players must stay extra focused.

Luckily, the Giants (5-2-1) have drawn one of the NFL’s most penalty-friendly officiating crews for Thursday’s showdown with the visiting Washington Commanders (2-5-1). Eighth-year referee Brad Rogers will oversee the action, according to Football Zebras.

In his last two games, there were just 21 penalties for 130 yards combined, per NFLPenalties.com. Home teams have been particularly fortunate and have not exceeded 45 penalty yards since Week 2.

Rogers’ crew has assessed 97 infractions for 736 yards through eight games, the fewest in the league. In short, this is an excellent assignment for Big Blue, at least on paper. Perhaps continuity is a reason for this seemingly tight operation.

Umpire Bryan Neale, down judge Patrick Turner, line judge Kevin Codey, field judge Joe Blubaugh, side judge David Meslow, back judge Greg Yette, replay official Denise Crudup and replay assistant Brian Smith are all returning from last year.

That same crew penalized the Giants seven times for 54 yards in an Oct. 26 loss to the Eagles last season. New York will aim to do a bit better in this upcoming NFC East matchup.

The Giants are getting there.

John Harbaugh is affecting positive change in almost every aspect of the team. The schedule has undoubtedly helped, but the old Giants would have gotten in their own way.

They ranked in the bottom five in both penalties and penalty yards during the 2025 campaign. They are closer to the middle of the pack in both categories in 2026.

There is still work to be done and questions to answer, but it’s a start. The Commanders will blitz the banged-up J.J. McCarthy and do their best to rattle him. The Giants are the superior squad, however, and should be able to survive this challenge if they stay out of trouble.

NFL fans haven’t seen much of Brad Rogers this season, and Big Blue wants to keep it that way. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

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