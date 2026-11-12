Giants Seek Redemption Against Commanders, With Cam Skattebo Eager to Make Amends

Determination has been written all over the New York Giants' faces for the past three weeks. That’s what happens when you settle for a tie against Washington and respond with a dud, losing to New Orleans in back-to-back games.

Coach John Harbaugh and his team quickly stopped what could have been the start of a slide that ruined their season. They responded with gritty road wins over Houston and Philadelphia that set up a rematch against the Commanders, building belief that they belong atop the NFC East.

Indeed, the Giants are 5-2-1 and have a three-game lead in the loss column over the rest of the division. They virtually buried the Eagles last Sunday, ending a 13-game losing streak at the Linc. And this came after they upset a revived Texans team in overtime.

But few may be looking forward to Thursday night’s home game more than running back Cam Skattebo, who fumbled away the ball at the Washington 24 with two minutes left during their 27-27 tie in Week 5. The miscue cut his playing time against New Orleans.

He received six snaps without any touches vs. the Saints before exploding for a career-high 124 yards on 17 carries against the Texans. He capped his outing with a 42-yard overtime jaunt into Houston territory, running so hard that he injured his hamstring and was forced to sit out the Eagles game.

“Obviously, we had that one-week hiccup where I got in trouble. That was it. I came back that next week and handled business,” Skattebo said this week. “They [the coaches] know what I’m capable of. They know what I can do.

“When I come out, and I’m ready to play football, I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league. Simple as that.”

Giants receiver Malik Nabers stood out in their first meeting, posting 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 20 targets.

“We want to go 1-0, but this game is more than 1-0. It’s [almost like] 2-0, just because the last game ended in a tie that we should have had. So, both of us are fighting to get this game.”

The forecast calls for a nasty storm, much stronger than the heavy mist that may have affected Dominic Zvada’s three missed field goals, including what would have been the winner in overtime, at Washington.

Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino will discuss the matchup and how well the Giants are equipped to move forward on tonight’s podcast at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also participate during the show here.

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