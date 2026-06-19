Giants DB Coach Addison Lynch Wants His DBs to Be More Consistent

When New York Giants defensive backs coach Addison Lynch looks at the team’s cornerbacks, he sees talent oozing out of the room from all corners.

Yet there were plenty of times last season when the talent was significantly diluted, largely due to a lack of consistency, which Lynch said has been one of the central focuses of the spring he’s been trying to teach his charges.

“We studied every player,” Lynch said after the Giants wrapped up their spring practices. “We make these tapes called Get Better tapes, and there are things we need to get better at.”

Armed with those tapes, Lynch has been able to get guys like cornerback Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo, the two players who right now appear to be in the lead for the starting outside cornerback roles on the team, to focus on their biggest shared problem from last year: consistency.

“He just wasn't consistent, getting lined up fast, wasn't consistent with his feet,” Lynch said of Banks, the team’s 2023 first-round draft pick who lost the competition for the starting cornerback role last year to Cor’Dale Flott, now with the Titans.

And now?

“He's improved his consistency,” Lynch said. “His play has improved. So now his confidence is up, and he can keep this rolling into the season.”

The same held true for Adebo, one of the Giants’ biggest free-agent signings last offseason. While the former Saints cornerback didn’t lose his job due to his play and had his moments, he was struck by a knee injury that might have contributed to his struggles.

Adebo, in 14 games played, registered eight pass breakups and one interception in 431 coverage snaps, per PFF, which was way out of the top 20 cornerbacks league-wide.

But he also had 53 tackles in coverage, tying him for 11th among corners, and 20 tackles in run support, tying him for 23rd in that category.

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) reacts after a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“He just needed to be more consistent,” Lynch said of Adebo. “That's the overarching theme I thought throughout the whole secondary; we just need to be consistent with our techniques, consistent with our alignments, where our eyes are, and then not overcomplicate this game.”

“The game's already hard enough, so for us to throw more complications is crazy. Make it simple for those guys so they can play fast.”

That’s sort of what new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has done in his design of the scheme the Giants will play this coming season.

“I don't think anything is simple in the NFL,” Lynch said. “You have to be multiple enough to be able to work against these great offensive coordinators and quarterbacks that you face.

“But I think it's more in tune with their skillset and what they're good at doing, and it's gonna give 'em a better opportunity to make plays on the ball.”

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