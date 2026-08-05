Why Giants Cornerback Paulson Adebo Really Likes Giants New Defense

The New York Giants defense is adjusting to a new scheme under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, but cornerback Paulson Adebo already feels pretty comfortable.

Adebo, who turned 27 last month, is entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Giants after spending his first four years with the New Orleans Saints. Wilson's scheme reminds him of what he worked with as a member of the Saints.

"A lot of press-man on the outside, letting the corners be able to get up and challenge the receivers. So, I think that plays to our strengths," Adebo said when asked about the new system implemented by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The Giants have a deep cornerback room led by Adebo, free agent Greg Newsome II, former first-round pick Deonte Banks, and second-round rookie Colton Hood, all of whom can challenge some of the top wide receivers in the league. The Giants will rely on their playmaking skills to build the defense's core.

"I feel like we've got one of the strongest cornerback rooms in the league. It reminds me of my earlier years when I was in New Orleans, where we had me, (Titans cornerback) Alontae (Taylor), (Commanders cornerback) Marshon (Lattimore)," Adebo said.

"Basically had three, four number one corners on the team to be able to come in and challenge any receiver, so that's what it reminds me of. I think it's going to be a really dominant defense."

Giants Defense Needs to Change

The Giants' run defense last season finished 31st in the league in yards allowed, with 2,470, just behind the league-worst Cincinnati Bengals. The Big Blue pass defense, however, settled in at the middle of the pack, with 3,642 yards allowed.

The Giants are looking to get better results from their defensive secondary, which last year struggled with consistency and injury.

Adebo hopes the coaching change and the switch in scheme will lead to more turnovers, something that the defense also struggled to produce consistently.

"On the front end, as far as disrupting the receivers, time clock and their chemistry that they have with the quarterback, it slows things down and allows the defensive ends to be able to get a rush on the quarterback," Adebo said.

"So, you get a lot more strip-sacks and stuff like that because the quarterback's having to pat the ball one time, two times because the receiver's having a tough time getting off the press. So, that definitely helps. And then, obviously, downfield, being able to be in a position to look, locate, and find the ball.”

Adebo and the Giants still have a lot of work left in training camp when it comes to figuring out how to sharpen the defense. They are learning on the fly day by day, but it looks like the players are beginning to feel more comfortable with the changes that are coming for the team.

Adebo needs to have a strong season for the Giants, considering he is the player with the highest cap hit at just over $24 million. He did not play up to his potential in 2025, missing five games and only recording one interception. However, the scheme changes could lead to a breakout season if he can stay healthy.

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