New York Giants Week 1: Will Malik Nabers Play, and Three Other Storylines

Come kickoff on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, the excitement level among what should be a predominantly New York Giants crowd will undoubtedly reach a crescendo.

And why not? It’s the official start of the John Harbaugh era, led by a seasoned head coach with a strong resume and the know-how to drag a team that has been down on its luck for most of the last decade-plus back into relevancy.

The Giants will kick off the Harbaugh era in style against the Dallas Cowboys, a team that has had Big Blue’s number for most of the last decade, particularly in prime-time games. The Giants, who since 2020 have struggled to get off to a fast start in Week 1 openers, have a chance to set the tone for the season with a strong showing.

The last time the Giants won a Week 1 opener was in 2022, coincidentally their last postseason appearance. Since then, they are one of three teams (Titans and Panthers being the others) that have not won a season opener.

Harbaugh, who is 12-6 in regular-season openers, is aiming to change that and believes his team is ready for the challenge.

“They practiced well. Every day. I mean that's really it,” he said when asked why he thinks the players are ready.

“Just look at the football. I think we look good, but how good we look you never know until you start playing games, honestly. You can feel good about things, or you can feel bad about things in practice, but you start playing the games, that gives you an idea of really where you're at.”

As we count down the days until kickoff, here are the biggest storylines leading up to the Week 1 opener.

Will Malik Nabers Play?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Don’t be surprised if receiver Malik Nabers is listed as limited all week long on the injury report and then receives a “Questionable” designation.

That said, it’s hard to envision Nabers not playing on Sunday night, even if he goes on a snap count. The Giants, in trimming Darius Slayton from the roster this week, likely feel good about Nabers’ chances; otherwise they probably would have held onto Slayton.

Nabers has been rounding back into football shape in a controlled environment, but it’s important to remember that he’s not being tackled to the ground.

He'll need a few hits in a live game to see how he comes through. It’s also important to remember that the Giants will get an extra day before their Week 2 game against the Rams since that game is going to be on Monday night.

Bottom line: the stars are aligned for Nabers to play on Sunday night, even if it's just for a short cameo.

What About the Receivers?

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ decision to drop Darius Slayton from the roster this week leaves the team with just four receivers on the roster: Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr.

By the end of the week, New York is expected to add Braxton Berrios to the 53-man roster as well, Berrios actually appearing on the team-issued unofficial depth chart. Berrios will handle the punt and kickoff return duties, but what will also be of interest is what kind of role Beckham will have in this offense.

Any Injury Concerns?

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When we last left the Giants, the only injured player whose status could go either way was tight end Theo Johnson, who was dealing with a shoulder ailment. Johnson’s status for Week 1 is worth watching if the Giants, as is anticipated, plan to deploy a heavy dose of 12-personnel against the Cowboys.

If Johnson can’t play—and Harbaugh described Johnson’s ailment, which happened late in training camp when he collided with Kayvon Thibodeaux, as not being serious—the expectation is that Thomas Fidone II will be active and asked to take on a larger role in the offense.

Jaxson Dart Returns to the Field After Almost a Month Off

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been almost a month since quarterback Jaxson Dart has taken the field for live reps. This could cause some consternation, considering he’s only a second-year signal caller and is in a brand-new system that has asked him to do things he hasn’t necessarily done in the past.

But the good news is that Dart has grown by leaps and bounds in his comfort level with this new offense to the point where his confidence is right where it needs to be for his big-stage showing.

“I feel so much better. I feel in command. I feel confident,” he said. “In this offense, there's a lot that's put on the quarterback's plate, but it's exactly how I want it. It's exactly how I viewed this coming together.”

That doesn’t mean the offense is a finished product—Dart said there is still plenty of room for the unit to grow. But in terms of his own comfort level and in working as close as possible to game speed, the young signal caller credited Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson for throwing everything at him during training camp to help get him ready.

“Every day I'm going against (Defensive Coordinator) Dennard's (Wilson) defense, the great players that we have, the scheme that's in place, and those are some of the best reps that I'm going to get going into Week 1,” Dart said.

“I've been very grateful for those because I would say early on in camp there were a lot of things that maybe caught me by surprise, and against a defense that I haven't really had a ton of experience playing against. But I think it's just made me and this team a lot better, and I don't take those reps for granted.”

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