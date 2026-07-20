Giants QB Jaxson Dart Still Has Doubters — Here's Why He'll Prove Them Wrong

The biggest question the New York Giants must answer next season, beyond even wins and losses, is how good is Jaxson Dart ?

If the second-year quarterback stagnates or regresses, then the franchise will have a huge issue on its hands, one that not even the lauded John Harbaugh may be able to fix.

Big Blue's hopes for a prosperous future hinge on his development, both as a passer and decision-maker.

When assessing the team's offensive setup and the 23-year-old's current limitations, there are those who remain hesitant to crown him the next star signal-caller.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated slotted Dart at No. 23 in his preseason QB rankings . The former Ole Miss standout comes in right behind old friend Daniel Jones, 2019 top pick Kyler Murray, and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

It was difficult to assess Dart's actual potential during his rookie campaign, as he did not get a fair chance to showcase his full arsenal.

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL and damaged meniscus in Week 4, and versatile running back Cam Skattebo went down with his own season-ending injury a month later.

The remaining pass-catchers committed several drops and were quite untrustworthy outside of Wan'Dale Robinson, who signed a four-year, $70 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Additionally, New York fired head coach Brian Daboll in November, forcing Dart to adjust on the fly.

All of these factors prevented the No. 25 overall draft selection from leading a balanced offensive attack. Although he has more favorable targets at his disposal in 2026, Dart might still face issues through the air.

Nabers could miss the first few weeks of the new campaign, putting a significant burden on Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, Theo Johnson, and potentially Juju Smith-Schuster/Odell Beckham Jr. to shoulder the load in his absence. That could complicate life for Jaxson Dart.

What Jaxson Dart has to improve on in Year 2

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to throw a pass during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound native of Kaysville, Utah, also has concerns to address independent of the receiver situation. Under new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy , he must get comfortable playing directly behind the center and throwing deep balls, two things that were lacking in his game in 2025.

If Dart can launch the ball with more success moving forward—16-of-50 (32 percent) on passes of 20 yards or more last season, per Pro Football Focus—he should crack the top-20 in the end-of-year quarterback rankings, finishing above Jones, Murray, Rodgers, and C.J. Stroud.

Soaring any higher will be tough given Nabers' injury and the learning curve that could come with Nagy's system.

Considering the promise this mobile talent flashed last year, any progress should be great news for the Giants.

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