Giants' Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo Are Being Called Fantasy Football Busts. Here's Why That's Wrong.

New York Giants fans are gradually allowing themselves to believe in this team again, but does that renewed faith extend into the fantasy football world?

Not necessarily, according to Everett Cook of USA Today. Cook included quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo among his " 10 fantasy football busts for 2026 ," citing injury risks, a crowded backfield, and lingering questions about the offensive line and pass-catching group as reasons for his doubt.

Those are all fair concerns. Dart is learning a new system under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and has few proven targets. He also struggled on deep passes and showed a willingness to absorb big hits. His situation has vastly improved, however, and he should get better.

Skattebo is returning from a season-ending ankle injury and now has more competition in the RB room following the Najee Harris signing . Furthermore, he is not the most explosive rusher. His game is predicated on power and intensity, which can be difficult to sustain over the course of an entire campaign.

But he is a dual threat who scored three rushing touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles last October and accumulated 617 scrimmage yards in just eight games. There are pros and cons to each of these second-year offensive talents.

With an experienced and successful head coach like John Harbaugh leading the charge, there is reason to believe the positives will shine through for both players.

While it’s hard to label them busts, fantasy football owners must also be careful not to overvalue them in drafts.

The Giants' QB-RB duo boasts plenty of promise

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Although the TDs may go down with a healthy Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Najee Harris logging carries, he still might have a solid floor to work with from a fantasy perspective.

Assuming he can improve upon the 2,272 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns he threw for in the 2025 campaign, with Malik Nabers coming back and Isaiah Likely coming aboard, Dart should offer decent value.

Even if owners are hesitant to make him their QB1, he has a good amount of upside and is worth stashing on the bench. Mobile signal-callers are king in fantasy football, so the former Ole Miss star could make quite an impact in 2026. He must run smart, however, something that the coaching staff has already drilled into him.

Skattebo is facing a similar issue, only his is much harder to fix. Fearlessness is a signature characteristic of his game. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder has already shown that he marches to the beat of his own drum.

One cannot ignore the vital versatility that Skattebo could bring to New York or a fantasy team. He can plow through the end zone and rack up catches for short to intermediate gains. Those skills define league-winning backs. There is high risk involved, though.

The former Arizona State game-wrecker may not be durable enough to warrant a premium investment. Given where he is projected to land in drafts, the "bust" designation is understandable.

That being said, both Dart and Skattebo deserve fair attention when people construct their fantasy football teams. Once owners apply a healthy amount of caution, which is requisite when picking any Giants player, they could find a place for No. 6 and No. 44 on their squad.

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