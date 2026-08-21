Giants' Rebuild Rests on 2025 Draft Class, PFF Says — Here's What Dart, Carter and Co. Need to Prove

John Harbaugh is the shot of adrenaline New York Giants fans needed after multiple first-time head coaches failed to build a culture capable of supporting sustained success. A burst of energy is not enough, however. Only the men on the field can provide genuine hope.

There is one specific group of players who will be most responsible for the team's future direction according to PFF’s Gordon McGuinness: Big Blue’s 2025 draft class .

Jaxson Dart is supposed to be the long-term starting quarterback and face of the franchise. Abdul Carter has been tapped to be the squad’s next great homegrown pass-rusher. Cam Skattebo is an old-school running back who exemplifies the intensity and fearlessness that characterized the Giants’ championship-winning backfields.

Darius Alexander is the wild card on the defensive line who was brought in to help solve the team’s continuous problems against the run. Marcus Mbow is the jack of all trades who is tasked with holding the offensive line together in times of crisis.

If these five second-year players fulfill their potential and respective roles, then Big Blue could bloom into a perennial force in the NFC.

What the 2025 Draft Class Needs to Do in 2026

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart reinvigorated the offense last season, rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns and making plenty of impressive throws during his 12 starts. There are, however, areas for improvement. He took too long to get rid of the football, absorbed several big hits rather than playing it safe, and was a little spotty on deep passes.

The 23-year-old is clearly talented and boasts the spunk one requires to flourish in the New York media market. Now, he has to polish his technique and hone his decision-making skills. Jaxson Dart is the most important member of this rebuild.

Abdul Carter is a close second, though. The former Penn State star outside linebacker recorded only four sacks, but his 66 total pressures foretell a spike in productivity this year. He has to trust in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and his natural development, while also staying out of his own way.

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 3 overall draft pick has the power to transform the Giants’ defensive line, but the stats will have to match his promise.

While Carter tries to shape Big Blue’s identity on defense, Cam Skattebo will attempt to do the same on offense. Although Dart is the centerpiece, the former fourth-rounder will be integral to the team's ability to execute an effective rushing attack.

Skattebo is a violent runner who can also hurt defenses through the air, as evidenced by the 617 scrimmage yards he posted in just eight games.

The 24-year-old is still shaking off the rust after suffering a gruesome ankle injury last October, and the backfield just got a bit more crowded with the addition of veteran Najee Harris, so there could be some speed bumps along the way.

Alexander continues to struggle on run defense but after notching three sacks and 11 total tackles in his final six games, the third-round defensive tackle showed fans that he could be an actual difference-maker. He still has a lot to prove, however.

Alexander will have to battle D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris and Chauncey Golston for snaps on the interior. He must harness his power into consistent production. If he does not figure things out in his second campaign, then the Giants may have to look elsewhere for a long-term solution at DT.

Marcus Mbow understandably does not draw much attention, as there are no clear openings to a starting job on the O-Line, but he is quite valuable all the same.

New York traded Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in part, because it seems comfortable with its depth in the trenches. The versatile 300-pound Mbow is one of the reasons why this is so. Mbow registered 261 snaps at left tackle last season and also operated at right tackle and left guard.

Hopefully, Mbow will be able to carry himself competently on the line this upcoming season. He cannot get out-muscled, though.

Tight end Thomas Fidone II and cornerback Korie Black round out this class, but they will be hard-pressed to make the final roster. The burden is on the five aforementioned individuals to help dictate the future of this squad.

McGuinness appears to believe in them, and for good reason. Many people bemoaned Joe Schoen’s recent contract extension, but if Dart, Carter, Skattebo, Alexander, and Mbow all progress by a noticeable degree, then the maligned general manager’s reputation could significantly change.

Fans should be rooting for that to happen, because the alternative is more setbacks and potentially more rebuilding.

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