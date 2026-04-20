5 Best Options for NY Giants at No. 10 Following the Dexter Lawrence Trade

The New York Giants caused jaws to drop on Saturday night by trading star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 10th overall pick.

For this discussion, we aren’t making assumptions about who the Giants will select with the fifth overall pick, but I did remove the players who will almost definitely be gone by this pick.

That means that quarterback Fernando Mendoza, linebacker Arvell Reese, running back Jeremiah Love, linebacker Sonny Styles, edge Rueben Bain Jr, and edge David Bailey have all been removed from contention for this exercise.

Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fact that we're even having the conversation about Caleb Downs being available at the 10th overall pick is outrageous, but it’s the reality we live with for this draft class.

In my opinion, Downs is the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft , but because of positional value, there’s a chance that he could fall into the Giants’ lap with their second pick of the first round.

Downs would come in and immediately raise both the floor and ceiling of a Giants defense that desperately needs to improve over their performance in the 2025 season, where they finished with the 26th-ranked scoring defense .

Downs isn't an elite athlete , but he does have enough athletic traits to succeed, along with a very high football IQ and instincts, and three years of high-quality film across different defensive systems.

With a player like Downs in the secondary, the defense has no limits to what they can do schematically in an era where offenses throw every personnel grouping possible at defenses.

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson is thought of as the most likely pick here for the Giants after getting the 10th pick from the Bengals.

If it weren’t for medical concerns, Tyson would have been considered a top-10 pick this whole time, and now that medicals are reportedly clear, he’s back in the conversation.

While the Giants' receiver room has improved depth-wise, they just lost Wan’Dale Robinson, and Malik Nabers is still dealing with his knee injury from last year, though he should be full go this year.

Tyson would give the Giants a lethal, young one-two punch when Nabers returns from his injury, but would also give the Giants a legit threat on the outside regardless.

Another receiver capable of playing on the outside at a high level would create opportunities for Nabers to move around the formation and create mismatches.

LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Delane would be a cornerback pick who likely steps right into the starting lineup and gives the Giants a high-ceiling prospect at a premium position they sorely lack top talent.

The Giants have been unable to field quality cornerbacks for years, regardless of what they tried to throw at the problem, but Delane should help answer that question .

After losing Cor’Dale Flott to free agency, the Giants will look to replace the player who ended up being their best cornerback throughout 2025.

With Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome in the room in 2026, there is a veteran presence, but none proven enough to prevent Delane from seeing the field once he picks up the playbook.

In a draft where positional value drives so much of the conversation, getting a player like Delane here addresses a position of need while also adding a player at a premium position.

Miami OL Francis Mauigoa

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If this conversation were solely about film, then Francis Mauigoa would be long gone at this point in the draft.

With reports of a back issue that will eventually need surgery, although that could be in a decade, teams are somewhat skittish to take Mauigoa.

Dating back to high school, there were concerns that Mauigao would eventually need to move to guard, with no doubt that he can contribute there, and the NFL may be when that change comes.

With Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor both under contract, that could push Mauigoa to guard for the start of his career, where he could likely compete for a starting spot right away.

This would also give the Giants flexibility if there were any issues at offensive tackle or if they wanted to start putting a long-term plan in place.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Personally, I don’t think Carnell Tate will be available for the Giants at 10, but if he makes it past the Commanders with the seventh pick, then the chances of him being there rise significantly.

While reports have been that the Giants love Tyson and his film, I wouldn’t rule out them going a different direction at receiver .

Tate is an experienced X-receiver who should step into a starting role right away opposite Nabers.

With Tate on the roster, that would allow the Giants to have a talented vertical receiver that doesn’t need volume to make an impact but could instead be used as a downfield threat or chain-mover.

While I don’t think that Tate will ever be an elite receiver, he’s a legitimate WR2 from the moment he signs with an organization that raises the floor of the offense significantly.

Like Tyson, Tate would give the Giants the flexibility to move Nabers around the formation while keeping a threat on the perimeter.

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