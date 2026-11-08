Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

The New York Giants are rolling with a winning record, a relatively healthy roster, and all the reasons in the world to show up Sunday in Philadelphia, where they haven’t won in 13 seasons, and dominate a bruised, battered and broken Eagles team that has, for the most part, had their number.

But head coach John Harbaugh’s message to his players is not to let the rivalry’s bitterness get in the way or close their eyes to the need to take care of business.

“It’s just a really important game for our team. Really, honestly, that’s really what overwhelms your thinking, the opportunity that we have against a big rival,” he said.

“We know what kind of environment it’s going to be. We know what type of game it’s going to be. We understand all that. And that’s what you get ready for.”

The Giants, who roll into Philadelphia as 3-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook, also understand that, rivalries and hard feelings aside, this game is a chance to build on their lead atop the NFC East.

“We’re trying to win the division first. That’s our first goal here. This game will go a long way toward that. That’s why it’s so important,” Harbaugh said.

“Division games are big. Division games on the road are really big. Those are big wins if you can get them. They’re tough to get. It’s a big challenge. We’re excited about the opportunity, but we understand it’s a daunting challenge.”

Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles

The Giants have done a tremendous job this season of dominating time of possession on offense. New York ranks second (behind the Bears) in average time of possession at 32:30. The Eagles, meanwhile, rank 28th (tied with Dallas) at 28:24.

A big reason for the Eagles’ struggle to control the game tempo is drive sustainability. They are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most three-and-out drives in the league (35). The Giants are tied with the Patriots and Lions for the sixth-fewest (19).

Simply put, if the Giants can keep controlling the clock as they have through their first seven games, they stand a more than decent chance of snapping the 13-game losing streak in Philadelphia. A key will be running the ball against the league’s 28th-ranked run defense (131.9 rushing yards per game).

It’s not the best week for the Giants to potentially be without Cam Skattebo, their top running back, who is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report. Still, the hope is that Devin Singletary, expected to be the RB1 this week if Skattebo is inactive, and the rest of the running game can rise to the occasion.

Why the Giants Won’t Beat the Eagles

Ever notice how something screwy always seems to happen to the Giants when they go to Lincoln Financial Field? Skattebo’s ankle injury, Victor Cruz’s knee injury, the 2022 divisional playoff blowout loss, the 2014 shutout, the first the Giants had suffered since 1996... the list goes on and on.

But seriously, the only way the Giants conceivably lose to the Eagles is if they beat themselves with sloppy play, stupid penalties, missed tackles and other errors that tip the scales in the Eagles’ favor.

That includes turnovers. The Eagles have four takeaways all season, tied for last with the Colts. The Giants, who have 11 giveaways (tied for seventh), will undoubtedly want to make sure that total doesn’t increase.

Tactically, it may come down to the Eagles’ rushing attack versus the Giants’ run defense. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is playing despite hamstring and back injuries, and head coach Nick Sirianni has decided to change things at quarterback by benching Tanner McKee for the more mobile Joe Milton III.

The Giants have struggled this season against mobile quarterbacks, and their run defense has allowed 4.8 yards per carry overall. If New York doesn’t shut down the run, regardless of who carries the ball, it could make for a long afternoon.

Prediction

The New York Giants are in a strong position to win their first game against the Eagles in Philadelphia in 13 seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh might not be interested in what has transpired between these two teams in the past, but he does own a 15-3 record in games played after the bye, so he knows how to get his team ready coming out of a break.

Both teams are banged up, but the Giants’ depth has clearly been much better than the Eagles’. There are too many signs pointing to the Giants finally ending their 13-year drought in the City of Brotherly Love in what would be a huge morale-boosting win and would further extend their lead over the rest of the NFC East.

Giants 27, Eagles 17

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