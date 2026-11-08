Giants Can End Their Philadelphia Skid if They Win These Three Matchups

When the New York Giants take the field at Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time this season, they’ll surely be reminded of their hideous 13-game skid inside the walls of the Birds’ home stadium.

As the heated NFC East rivalry gets renewed in Week 9, the advantage on the field might finally belong to the visiting Giants for once.

New York arrives at 4-2-1 and atop the division, coming off its bye week, with a top-15 offense behind J.J. McCarthy. The Eagles are dealing with injuries and feeling the pressure to earn a key win to halt their six-game losing streak, which has them in the basement of the standings at 2-6 and with their season close to dead.

The Giants have played a confident brand of football under John Harbaugh, who has quickly changed the organization’s culture in his first seven games. However, the franchise is still reckoning with its gloomy history against Philadelphia as it aims to tighten its grip on the division.

In a tough, rowdy environment, the Giants will not overlook the Eagles on Sunday. To finally end their little-brother status in the rivalry, they’ll have to gain the upper hand in these three matchups that could decide the outcome.

J.J. McCarthy vs Eagles Redzone Defense

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) passes the ball before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Giants want to dominate the Eagles and convince the rest of the league to start taking them seriously, their first goal on Sunday has to be striking the end zone early and often.

As good as McCarthy has looked after taking over the starting job following a crash course in Matt Nagy’s offense, the one thing he hasn’t managed to do is dart a few footballs into the back of the end zone.

McCarthy’s lone touchdown pass came against the Saints when the Giants were down 34-10 in the fourth quarter and needed the passing game to spark a comeback. He failed to record a six-point throw in the Week 7 win over the Texans, with three of New York’s scores coming from the running backs.

The Giants’ offense has stayed efficient behind McCarthy’s dual-threat ability, ranking 13th in points and 15th in both passing and rushing yards. Their red zone scoring rate has also climbed to 66.7%, good for eighth in the NFL after seven games.

A good chunk of the Giants’ 163 total points this season has come from the leg of rookie kicker Dominic Zvada, who has been dealing with his first round of struggles as a pro.

Zvada’s funk has led to five missed field goals in the last three games and a 0-for-2 outing against Houston, dropping his efficiency to 72.2% on three-point tries.

With Lincoln Financial Field being a raucous outdoor environment, it might not bode well for the Giants to ask their young kicker to make difference-making kicks when he might need a few low-risk attempts to regain his confidence.

At the same time, the Eagles defense knows how to stiffen once opponents get inside the 20-yard line. Philadelphia sits in the bottom third in all major passing metrics, but ranks 13th in red zone scoring rate allowed and seventh in opponent scoring rate overall entering Week 9.

McCarthy and the Giants will have chances to move the football in both phases as long as they protect it from turnovers, of which the Birds have forced only four all season.

Francis Mauigoa vs Jalen Carter

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) lines up against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between significant injuries and the heavier demand to keep games close, the Eagles defense is reaching a point of fatigue as the rising Giants offense visits.

If there is one player in their lineup who still needs to be accounted for, it’s defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who some around the game argue is the best player on Philadelphia’s roster and a rising defender who could single-handedly disrupt the pocket.

Carter, the Eagles’ 2023 first-round pick out of Georgia, has been one of the most productive gap stuffers in his short time as a pro, logging 161 total pressures, including 19 sacks that rank 23rd among defensive tackles in that span, 25 hits, 15 pass deflections, and six forced fumbles.

In addition to dominating the middle gaps and pressuring the quarterback, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound Carter has made his presence felt in the trenches.

Through the first eight games of 2026, Carter leads the Eagles with 18 pressures, four sacks, three pass deflections, and a 5.9% pressure win rate.

As a run defender, he ranks among the top 10 most effective players with a 39% run-stop win rate and a 60% clip against double teams .

Given the injury-riddled depth of their offense and the fragility of their defensive secondary, the Eagles will ask their star defender to break into the Giants’ backfield and keep the Giants’ offense at bay until Milton finds his groove under center.

Carter has managed just one sack in Philadelphia’s last three games, but something about this rivalry can get him going fast if the Giants’ offensive line isn’t prepared.

In particular, rookie right guard Francis Mauigoa is set to face a lot of one-on-one battles with the veteran defensive tackle. The No. 10 pick has had first-year bumps but has allowed only one sack in 288 pass-blocking snaps and has largely held his own in pass protection.

Mauigoa left Houston with a clean sheet two weeks ago against one of the premier pass-rushing units in the sport, leaving little doubt that he can handle the next challenge of sparring with Carter on Sunday.

Still, it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see the Giants use some blocking packages where Jermaine Eluemunor can help double Carter, at the expense of feeling some pressure on the edge, to take some of the load off Mauigoa’s shoulders.

Without Carter causing damage behind the line of scrimmage, the Eagles defense isn’t the same scary pass-rushing unit New York has seen in recent years, and it would give trouble to even a young mobile quarterback like McCarthy.

Philadelphia ranks 31st in the NFL with a 43% pass-rush win rate , and Carter has to be the sole lifeline to improve that number against the Giants.

Malik Nabers vs Quinyon Mitchell

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) walks off the field after loss to the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been one amazing month for receiver Malik Nabers, who has given the Giants offense four consecutive outings of at least 100 yards after some outsiders doubted he would be the same receiver coming back from ACL rehab.

Even with multiple quarterback changes and losing the chance to play a full season with Jaxson Dart, Nabers has proven he is still a force to be reckoned with once the ball is in his hands.

McCarthy, the third signal caller to work with Nabers this season, has found an instant connection with his No. 1 target. Since taking over the job in the fourth quarter of Week 6, he has targeted Nabers 24 times, completing 19 throws for 276 yards, including two deep shots of 42 and 46 yards.

In Week 7, Nabers faced arguably his toughest defender in fellow LSU alum Derek Stingley Jr. and still overcame Stingley’s excellent press coverage to haul in seven catches for 111 yards and a season-high average of 15.9 yards per catch in the Giants’ 27-21 overtime win over Houston.

It will get tougher for Nabers in front of a loud Eagles crowd, and tougher still against cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, whom Philadelphia will rely on to shut down New York’s top receiving threat.

Thus far, Mitchell leads the Eagles secondary with a 67.2 coverage grade , allowing completions on 54.3% of targets for 261 yards and one touchdown. He also has three pass deflections and one interception, which leaves opposing quarterbacks with just a 69.2 passer rating against him.

Mitchell plays a tough brand of press coverage that won’t give Nabers much free space to roam the field and stretch his routes. He knows how to stick to his assignment’s backside without committing many penalties, and as the primary defender in man coverage he has allowed seven catches for 106 yards, 25 of them after the catch.

The Giants offense has leaned on Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely to do most of the dirty receiving work that has powered the unit to success in the first seven games. Rookie Malachi Fields is slowly coming into his own as a reliable third option for McCarthy, who will want to sling it to a porous Eagles secondary.

With the running back room potentially very limited due to injuries to Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, the aerial attack could be the factor that determines whether the Giants leave Philadelphia with a long-awaited victory to snap their cold streak.

More players than just Nabers will need to step up and make plays, but for No. 1, it’s going to take even more creativity and sheer talent to break away from the “in your face” coverage Mitchell will bring all day.

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