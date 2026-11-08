How to Watch Giants at Eagles: Time, TV, Radio and Referee for Week 9

When it comes to the New York Giants ’ heated rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants have often been on the receiving end of punches from their foes down I-95.

For some Big Blue fans, it almost requires a trip into the time machine to recall the last time the Giants had a legitimate shot to walk into “The Linc” and upset their NFC East counterparts, who’ve run into nothing but success for most of the last decade.

Heading into Week 9 of the 2026 season, the window is as open as it’ll ever be for head coach John Harbaugh and the Giants. They return from their bye week at 4-2-1 and seek a solid outing against a divisional opponent to extend their quest for a first postseason berth since 2022.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been as much of a storybook year for the Eagles, who sit in last place in the NFC East at 2-6 thanks to a six-game losing streak and a bevy of injuries that have sidelined starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and limited a few other key players on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles’ struggles have also been exacerbated by recent changes along their once-impenetrable offensive line, including the trade of center Cam Jurgens to Baltimore and the sudden retirement of All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, and by the porous coverage of a secondary whose success hinges on the pass rush getting home.

All those factors have put a wrench in Philadelphia’s ability to remain the division's alpha team and left the fate of its season hanging by a thread.

The Giants are coming in with one of the league’s better offenses since J.J. McCarthy took over as the starting quarterback, hitting the scoreboard at the 13th-highest rate and reviving an explosive RPO-style attack that had been their biggest weapon before Jaxson Dart got hurt.

While they won’t let themselves forget their bad history in a highly unfriendly environment, the Giants are hungry to unleash that offense on their hated rivals, snap their 13-game losing streak in Philadelphia and get one inch closer to doing the unfathomable in Harbaugh’s first year in command.

Teams coming off a bye week often get off to sluggish starts, which could be a problem when they face their past demons in the Eagles’ nest.

Harbaugh has shown all season why coaching matters in football, getting his men prepared to play no matter the circumstance and bringing grittiness to every down that matters. That mindset will be needed if the Giants want to become the big dogs in a matchup where they’ve long been the little brother.

It’s hard to imagine anyone in the Eagles organization taking this version of the Giants lightly. Still, to be taken seriously as a postseason contender, Harbaugh and company have to handle their business and hit the reset button in Philadelphia with a dominant win at the perfect time.

Check out New York Giants on SI for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Giants (4-2-1) vs Eagles (2-6)

Regular Season Series History

The Giants and Eagles will square off for the 188th time dating back to the 1933 season, including five postseason meetings, with the most recent being the 2022 NFC Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles routed the Giants 38-7.

Entering Sunday, Philadelphia holds a 96-89-2 advantage in the all-time series, but the Birds have largely dominated New York, winning 13 straight games on their home turf and 16 of the past 21 meetings.

The Giants’ last win in the City of Brotherly Love came on Oct. 27, 2013, when they escaped with a 15-7 victory behind two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning.

Last season, Jaxson Dart powered the Giants to a 34-17 rout of the Eagles in Week 6 under the primetime lights at MetLife Stadium before Philadelphia avenged the loss two weeks later with a 38-20 home win to split the 2025 series.

Television

This weekend’s game will be broadcast on FOX. Joe Davis will be the play-by-play announcer, joined by former NFL tight end Greg Olsen as the analyst and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.

Radio

Giants fans can listen to the game on WFAN 101.9 FM. Bob Papa will handle play-by-play, joined by Giants legends Carl Banks as the analyst and Howard Cross as the sideline reporter.

Referee

Bill Vinovich will officiate Sunday’s game. The 65-year-old joined the NFL in 2001, starting as a side judge until 2006. He returned to the league in 2012 as a referee and has since served as the lead official in three Super Bowls (XLIX, LIV, and LVIII).