Giants Elevate Two Linebackers From Practice Squad Ahead of Week 10 Game vs. Washington

The New York Giants are in a rare and welcome position when it comes to roster health at this point in the season.

The Giants, who host the Washington Commanders tonight, have only one player with an injury designation of questionable: outside linebacker Malik Harrison (groin).

Still, the Giants elevated two linebackers from their practice squad, Dawuane Smoot and Chandler Martin, a sign that Harrison may not be able to play tonight.

Smoot, whom the Giants signed to their practice squad on Oct. 13, gets his second straight elevation.

The 6-foot-3, 264-pound Smoot is a 10-year veteran who registered two tackles (one solo) and a sack in the Giants’ 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He played 34 defensive snaps and one on special teams (on the FGA/XPT block team) in his Giants debut. Most of those snaps came at left outside linebacker, though Smoot also lined up across the defensive front.

Martin, a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker, signed with the Giants in August on a one-year deal, reuniting with head coach John Harbaugh, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2025.

Martin has been on the practice squad since the start of the season and is getting his first elevation.

The Giants and Commanders are set to kick off tonight at 8:15 p.m. from a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.