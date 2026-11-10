Giants Injury Report: Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy Trending in Right Direction for Commanders Game

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders each held a walkthrough practice on Monday ahead of their Thursday night game at MetLife Stadium. As a result, their respective practice participation reports were projections.

For the Giants, the good news is that none of the players listed were projected to miss Monday’s practice. That includes running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip), the two biggest injuries on the team’s report.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters during his Monday video call that he was optimistic both players would be good to go for Thursday night’s divisional game.

“He's doing well,” Harbaugh said of McCarthy. “We'll find out more through the course of the day, in a couple days, but it does look like he's going to play. I feel fairly good about that. I don't want to get out over my skis with it, but it seems good so far.”

Of Skattebo, Harbaugh said the running back, inactive for Sunday’s Week 9 game at the Philadelphia Eagles, was “very close” to being ready after almost two weeks of rest following his hamstring strain in the team’s Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, Skattebo suffering the injury on his final rushing attempt of that game.

“We just decided not to take the risk that would go with it,: Harbaugh said. “There were some things that he was going to be limited just a little bit maybe, and we decided not to go down that road because of the short week this week, so he should be full go on Thursday night.”

The Giants have a full practice scheduled for Tuesday before wrapping things up with a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Mon.* Tues. Wed. Game Status RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring Limited OLB Abdul Carter Knee/Back Limited WR Malik Nabers Knee Full QB J.J. McCarthy Hip Limited WR Darnell Mooney Chest Limited OT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf Full OLB Malik Harrison Groin Limited WR Charlie Jones Hand Limited T Andrew Thomas Groin Full TE Theo Johnson Neck Full

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Mon.* Tues. Wed. Game Status WR Treylon Burks Foot DNP C Lucas Patrick Concussion DNP TE Colson Yankoff Knee DNP TE Chig Okonkwo Hip Limited DT Shy Tuttle Shoulder Limited TE John Bates Shoulder Full QB Jayden Daniel Left Elbow Full C Matt Gulbin Knee Full CB Amik Robertson Ankle Full

* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

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