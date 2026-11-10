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Giants Injury Report: Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy Trending in Right Direction for Commanders Game

Both starters were projected as full participants in Monday’s walkthrough, and John Harbaugh said he’s optimistic they’ll play Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders each held a walkthrough practice on Monday ahead of their Thursday night game at MetLife Stadium. As a result, their respective practice participation reports were projections.

For the Giants, the good news is that none of the players listed were projected to miss Monday’s practice. That includes running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip), the two biggest injuries on the team’s report.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters during his Monday video call that he was optimistic both players would be good to go for Thursday night’s divisional game.

“He's doing well,” Harbaugh said of McCarthy. “We'll find out more through the course of the day, in a couple days, but it does look like he's going to play. I feel fairly good about that. I don't want to get out over my skis with it, but it seems good so far.”

Of Skattebo, Harbaugh said the running back, inactive for Sunday’s Week 9 game at the Philadelphia Eagles, was “very close” to being ready after almost two weeks of rest following his hamstring strain in the team’s Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, Skattebo suffering the injury on his final rushing attempt of that game.

“We just decided not to take the risk that would go with it,: Harbaugh said. “There were some things that he was going to be limited just a little bit maybe, and we decided not to go down that road because of the short week this week, so he should be full go on Thursday night.”

The Giants have a full practice scheduled for Tuesday before wrapping things up with a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Game Status

RB Cam Skattebo

Hamstring

Limited

OLB Abdul Carter

Knee/Back

Limited

WR Malik Nabers

Knee

Full

QB J.J. McCarthy

Hip

Limited

WR Darnell Mooney

Chest

Limited

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

Full

OLB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

WR Charlie Jones

Hand

Limited

T Andrew Thomas

Groin

Full

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Full

* Giants had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

Commanders Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Mon.*

Tues.

Wed.

Game Status

WR Treylon Burks

Foot

DNP

C Lucas Patrick

Concussion

DNP

TE Colson Yankoff

Knee

DNP

TE Chig Okonkwo

Hip

Limited

DT Shy Tuttle

Shoulder

Limited

TE John Bates

Shoulder

Full

QB Jayden Daniel

Left Elbow

Full

C Matt Gulbin

Knee

Full

CB Amik Robertson

Ankle

Full

* Commanders had a walkthrough on Monday; practice participation report is projected.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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