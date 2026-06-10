Giants Look Forward to Getting Out of Town — and That's Actually a Good Sign

The New York Giants ' mandatory minicamp is officially in the books, and with it, so too are the spring practices in which head coach John Harbaugh got his first look at the team he and general manager Joe Schoen put together –and the players got their first taste of a Harbaugh-led team.

“Effort is high. Attention to detail is high,” Harbaugh said following the conclusion of the second day of minicamp, which also was the final day of the physical stuff.

“We got better throughout the course of the mini camp. All the way back to the first day back in the off-season program, we've improved dramatically. We have a long way to go, but now our arrow is pointing towards training camp.”

An extended road trip awaits

Training camp will begin in seven weeks, when the team heads to White Sulfur Springs, Virginia, to gather at The Greenbrier, a move necessitated by ongoing World Cup-related construction expected to run through the start of August.

The Giants, who previously spent 16 summers at the University of Albany before making their East Rutherford, NJ, facility their permanent year-round home, apparently have no strong feeling one way or another regarding where they train this summer, a testament to the culture Harbaugh has built in the locker room where it’s all for one and one for all.

“I don't even know where we're going,” said outside linebacker Brian Burns with a straight face.

“But it doesn't really matter, man. Put us on the field, put us on the field, let us play, let us sharpen our irons, our knives, let's go.”

Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese agreed.

“I don't even know. I'll just go wherever they tell us to go. We could do it here. It doesn't matter where we do it. It doesn't have anything to do with me; just get ready for camp,” he said.

For some players, getting away is a benefit because it removes any distractions from their home life and allows them to really lock into the details of the task at hand.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who said he and some of his college teammates used to take a road trip in the spring, sees the Giants’ upcoming excursion as a way to restore some natural camaraderie that might have been disrupted a bit this spring given all the renovations going on inside the team’s headquarters.

“I love it. I think even right now with the building being under construction, it's the same kind of idea as far as things aren't comfortable, things aren't perfect,” he said.

“We're not used to it. It's a new environment. We can't eat the same way. We can't connect the same way. So, we've got to find ways to come together through the mud, through the dirt. I think it's going to be all for the better.”

A chance to strengthen a bond

New York Giants outside linebackers, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux during the first day of 2024 training camp | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

For others who don’t have young families to attend to, the experience can be somewhat of an adventure, allowing them to explore new places and scenarios with the guys they’re going to battle with every week.

“Everybody is different,” Burns said. “I don't want to speak for everybody. I feel like it would be great for bonding with the team and for being around each other 24/7.

“I think it's going to be great for us, man. It's really going to be good to bond and have that – this sounds weird – alone time with each other. We can get to know each other on a deeper level, man. That'll be great.”

Harbaugh views the extended road trip as a golden opportunity for the team as it continues to gel.

“It's going to be a chance to get locked in. It's a simple place to be, you know? You don't have to deal with coming back and forth from a hotel. Obviously, we'll get away from the World Cup stuff and the construction here, which is a plus,” he said.

“But that bonding opportunity: Guys aren't going home. They're going to be with each other into the evening, stuff like that, and go to dinner together. I think it's a real plus for us. I'm excited about it.”

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